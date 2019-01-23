SEARCY, AR (01/17/2019)— Emily Tyree of Greenwood is one of more than 350 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University’s commencement exercises Dec. 15, 2018.

Tyree received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.

University President Bruce D. McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents all 50 states and 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; graduate and professional degrees at the masters, specialist and doctoral levels; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Chile, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. Harding is ranked #3 nationally in student engagement by the Wall Street Journal for 2019. For more information, visit harding.edu.