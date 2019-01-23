Belle Museum

Belle Museum open to public 1st Saturday monthly. 11AM to 3PM.

FSLT

Two types of season passes for 2019 are available and may be purchased at fslt.org or by calling 479-783-2966. Season pass packages, priced at $60 or $120, allow for admission to all six full-run productions, significant savings, and numerous patron perks. Detailed information is available at fslt.org.

Adult Craft Time

Creative Card Crafts on Thursday, January 24 at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Class Is Free But Due To Limited Space, Please Sign Up At Front Desk. Bring Your Own Used Greeting Cards Or Use Those Provided. Located at the main branch of the Sebastian County Library in Greenwood, 18 N. Adair. Patrons may call 479-996-2856 to register. The event is free.

Baskets Galore

At Enterprise Freewill Baptist Church, 2511 N Hwy 252 on February 2nd from 5-7pm. Tickets are .25 cents each. Fellowship, Finger foods, Door prizes and FUN! For questions call: Launia 479-353-7551 or Rhonda 479-601-4526

2019 Charleston Rural Fire Department Dues

The Charleston Rural Fire Department dues are now due for the 2019 year. The dues are $45.00 per year, please send payment to: Charleston Rural Fire, P.O. Box 821, Charleston, AR 72933.

Annual Souper Bowl

Souper Bowl will be held on February 3rd from 11 to 1 pm at the Vesta Methodist Fellowship Hall, 8833 AR-217, Charleston, AR 72933 everyone is welcome! Come as you are! Donations accepted but not necessary.

VAREP Lunch and Learn

FEB. 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM located at the Fort Smith Public Library- Community Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903. The topic of discussion will be VA Appraisals and Minimum Property Requirements. The speaker will be Ken Colley. Admission is free. For more information please reach out to: Heather Glasgow at (479) 561-0077 or heatherglasgow123@outlook.com, www.VAREP.net.

Amelia’s Gift 5k

This is a non-profit race that supports the Grace Primary School Uganda. The Grace School offers quality education for under-supported children in the village of Ganda. Each year on her birthday, River Valley resident, Amelia, has chosen to give to the Grace School rather than receiving gifts for herself. You can register at www.village2village.com

Race day is Saturday January 26th at 9:00am Shadow Lake Common Area, Greenwood, Ar it is $20 to register or $25 on race day.