LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hundreds of Arkansas young people will descend upon Little Rock Feb. 12 for 4-H Day at the Capitol.

Arkansas 4-H organizers with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture say 375 4-H’ers were signed up for the event by the middle of January and more are expected by the end of this week.

Martha Ray Sartor, interim associate director for family and consumer sciences and 4-H, said Thursday,on the last day of registration, that about 550 4-H’ers and adult 4-H leaders are expected to attend the event.

“This is an excellent opportunity for youth 13 to 19 years old to see for themselves how their state’s government works,” Sartor said.

During the event, 4-H youth meet the governor, tour the state Capitol and watch a session of the legislature. Many 4-H’ers also are able to meet Arkansas representatives and senators.

“This is also an opportunity for today’s Arkansas leaders to meet tomorrow’s leaders,” said Angie Freel, interim associate department head for 4-H. “State government officials get to learn a little bit about the exceptional young people of Arkansas 4-H and learn about how 4-H is building life skills through their project areas.”

To learn about Arkansas 4-H, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu and @Arkansas4H.