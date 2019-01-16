The Arkansas Tech Department of Athletics has been named one of the finalists for the Division II Award of Excellence as a result of this year’s Tech-O-Ween event, where students and student-athletes provided a safe place to celebrate Halloween on campus with a festival, haunted hall, and trick or treating.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that Arkansas Tech has been named the Great American Conference’s representative for the award.

Twenty schools and one conference have been named finalists for the 2019 Division II Award of Excellence, an accolade recognizing campus and community engagement initiatives taken on in the past year.

Division II honors its members each year for conducting events that exemplify any of the six Division II attributes: learning, balance, resourcefulness, sportsmanship, passion and service. A committee of athletics administrators determined this year’s finalists, and the national Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will select the winner, which will be announced at the Division II business session at the 2019 NCAA Convention on Jan. 26 in Orlando, Florida.

Each finalist will receive $500. The winner will receive $1,500 and a football game or basketball doubleheader that will be featured in the 2019-20 regular-season media agreement. The first runner-up will receive $1,250, and the second runner-up will receive $1,000. All prize money is intended for future community engagement events.