The Greenwood School District is now accepting applications for students wishing to participate in the School Choice Program. School Choice Act 560 of 2015 is the program authorized by the Arkansas General Assembly that allows parents to apply for their child’s admission to participating school districts other than the one in which they reside.

The Greenwood School District has agreed to accept eligible students from other school districts under the School Choice Program during the 2019-2020 school year. Application forms are available at the Greenwood Administration Office, 420 North Main or online at www.arkansased.gov under school choice. Applications for the 2019-20 school year must be received on or before May 1, 2019, to be considered eligible for the coming school year. This May 1st deadline reflects a change that went into effect on March 20, 2015. Applications should be turned in to the non-resident district which shall notify the resident district of the filing of the application.

Assignments will be made on the basis of space availability. Applications will be notified of their acceptance or rejection by July 1st. Students who reside out of state or who are currently expelled from school for a drug or weapon violation are not eligible for participation.