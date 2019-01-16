Elaine Thrift, APRN, has returned to Baptist Health Adult Medicine Specialists-Fort Smith.

Thrift specializes in Endocrinology and has extensive experience in the treatment of patients with Type I and Type II diabetes, including insulin pump management and thyroid disorders. She most recently provided education for patients at a local bariatric clinic, but is excited to return to her role in adult medicine as a Certified Diabetes Educator.

Thrift has more than 25 years of experience in nursing and caring for residents of the River Valley. She earned a Masters of Science in Nursing in 2009 from the University of Central Arkansas.

Baptist Health Adult Medicine Specialists-Fort Smith is located at 1120 Lexington Avenue. For more information about internal and adult medicine services, visit BaptistHealthFortSmithVanBuren.com.