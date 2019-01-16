East Pointe Elementary recognized their December Leaders of the Month at breakfast on Tuesday, January 15. Held in conjunction with Partner in Education Farmers Bank, students receive a t-shirt, certificate, medallion and breakfast.
East Pointe Elementary recognized their December Leaders of the Month at breakfast on Tuesday, January 15. Held in conjunction with Partner in Education Farmers Bank, students receive a t-shirt, certificate, medallion and breakfast.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.