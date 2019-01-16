Law Enforcement Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) To Be Conducted at Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center, January 14-18, 2019

A Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) course will begin at 8:00a.m. on January 14, 2019 at the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center, located at 3111 South 70th Street, Fort Smith, AR. The training is 40 hours the week of January 14-18.

CIT trained Law Enforcement Officers use this training to defer arresting a mentally ill individual from booking into the County Jail to short term treatment at the Sebastian County Crisis Stabilization Unit, Five West, serving our six county mental health region (Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Scot and Pulaski Counties).

Background of Crisis Intervention Training:

Crisis Intervention Training originated in the Memphis (Tennessee) Police Department and is often referred to as the Memphis Model. It was developed in response to a tragic incident in which a law enforcement officer used lethal force against a person with mental illness. This Model is designed to de­escalate tension at the scene and to reduce the need for use of force during these types of encounters.