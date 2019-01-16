Choctaw Casino & Resort- Pocola will host a poker classic tournament on Thursday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. The four-day event will consist of 10 games played throughout the weekend from No-Limit Hold ‘Em to a $50,000 Guaranteed Multi Cash Re-Entry which will include four different flights with a $200 buy-in.

“The goal is to provide our guests with a fun and entertaining poker experience,” said Dale Robertson, director of marketing at Choctaw Casino & Resort-Pocola. “Our poker classic tournament was created for all levels of poker players and we can’t wait to see who takes home the big prize.”

The $50,000 guarantee is a two-day tournament on Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26. Mark your calendars for one of the best poker tournaments in the area this winter.

For more information on the Pocola poker classic tournament and a complete schedule visit, https://www.choctawcasinos.com/choctaw-pocola/game/poker-room/poker-classic-tournament/