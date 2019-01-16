Attention, Early Childhood Professionals and Foster Families

If you provide care to young children and would like to learn more about research based information on ways to educate and care for young children, you may be interested in training opportunities such as Best Care.

Sometimes it’s a struggle to find quality resources that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Cooperative Extension Service, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education (DCCECE) offer 10 hours of professional development training for educators or caregivers of young children. Trainings are verified through the Arkansas Professional Development Registry (formally known as TAPP) and supports the Better Beginnings Program.

The Logan, Franklin, and Johnson County Extension Services will be offering training for child care providers. Trainings will be conducted at the Franklin County Extension office in Ozark on February 23 and March 30 from 9-2pm. These trainings are part of the Best Care program. Each class will offer 5 hours of professional development for a total of 10 hours of face to face training.

The following is a list of the 2019 Best Care topics to be covered:

Safe Food Handling

Picky Eating

Illness Prevention

Early Childhood First Aid

Children and the Opioid Crisis

Grace Under Pressure

Creative Art Experiences

STEM in Early Childhood

Figuring Out Challenging Behavior

Making a Clean Sweep

To sign up or for more information about The Best Care classes for early childhood professionals contact the Extension office at 479-963-2360, 479-675-2787 or email ckhammonds@uaex.edu.

