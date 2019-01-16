The Arkansas Municipal League celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, and municipal leaders from across the state will gather Jan. 16-18 at the Statehouse Convention Center and Marriott Hotel in downtown Little Rock for the Arkansas Municipal League’s 2019 Winter Conference. Mayors, council members, and other city officials at the Conference will prepare for the New Year and discuss a variety of issues important to municipalities. More than 900 participants from across the state, many of them first-time office-holders, will attend the Conference.

Conference general sessions will cover the legislative priorities for municipalities as the 92nd General Assembly of the Arkansas Legislature gets underway, attracting business and building a strong workforce, cultivating respect and civility, and more topics of importance to cities and towns.

Several awards will be presented during the Winter Conference. Arkansas Business Publishing Group will present the Trendsetter City Awards during the opening general session, 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Thursday will also feature the Volunteer Community of the Year Awards Luncheon, where cities and towns throughout the state will be recognized for their volunteer efforts. Gov. Asa Hutchinson will address the League during the luncheon and present the awards.

The Winter Conference will include five core hours and three hours of continuing education as part of the League’s voluntary certification program for municipal officials. Municipal leaders who have obtained or maintained Certified Municipal Official status will be recognized during the opening night banquet, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers its programs and services to the 500 cities and towns in Arkansas and was created in 1934 to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of our state and nation. To find out more, please visit www.arml.org.