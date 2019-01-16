LITTLE ROCK (Jan. 11, 2019) – In 2018, Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB) volunteers improved the livability of their communities in 71 counties through the removal of nearly 7 million pounds of litter, bulky waste and tires from parks, roadsides and waterways during two statewide cleanups.

Last year, KAB promoted Keep America Beautiful’s annual spring campaign, the Great American Cleanup (GAmC). During the fall, KAB launched its annual Great Arkansas Cleanup (GAC) encouraging individuals to organize a cleanup or become a Litter Grabber. The 2018 events attracted more than 13,270 volunteers who participated in 330 local cleanups statewide.

“The removal of litter in 2018 positively impacts our state’s tourism and economy as visitors to The Natural State expect to see beautiful, litter-free rivers, parks and communities,” said Liz Philpott, volunteer program manager at KAB. “It is part of our mission to continue to raise awareness that littering is illegal. Our volunteers help do that through their participation in local cleanups.”

Volunteers in both cleanup efforts removed 216,343 pounds of litter and more than 6.4 million pounds of bulky waste from 1,696 miles of roadside and 1,077 miles of waterway and shoreline. They also planted nearly 2,100 trees, shrubs and flowers, and more than 400,000 pounds of electronics were collected for recycling. Litter was collected from an additional 194 miles of waterway and an additional 6,350 miles of public parks and trails than in 2017.

“The removal of nearly 7 million pounds of litter and bulky waste is only made possible from the thousands of volunteers who are dedicated to keeping Arkansas litter-free,” Philpott said. “We are so grateful for those who contribute their time and effort to help clean up their communities and keep Arkansas beautiful.”

About Keep Arkansas Beautiful

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB), consisting of a professional staff and a nine-member advisory board appointed by the governor, is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. As a certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc., KAB inspires and educates individuals to reduce litter, recycle and keep Arkansas beautiful. KAB is funded through its 1 percent portion of the eighth-cent Conservation Tax and, by mobilizing volunteers, returns to the state a cost benefit of more than $6 in community service for each program dollar spent. For more information, visit KeepArkansasBeautiful.com or stay in the know by following Keep Arkansas Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and texting VOLUNTEER to 484848.