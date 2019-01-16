Kemberly Rozell of Greenwood announces the birth of a daughter born on January 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Elizabeth and Travis Gray of Mansfield announce the birth of a daughter born on January 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Emily Sisco of Greenwood announce the birth of a daughter born on January 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Holly and Jason Blevins of Greenwood announce the birth of a son born on January 6, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Ashlee and Matthew Dooly of Greenwood announce the birth of a son born on January 7, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Abrie Patterson of Barling announce the birth of a daughter born on January 7, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.