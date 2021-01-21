Fraught from the horror of 2020, our entire country begs for healing in this new year. As if sickness, loss and isolation, coupled with overeating and over-drinking weren’t enough, pile on helicopter parenting, Zoom fatigue and political high jinks — the struggle has been real and seemingly endless.



The remedy? Connect with nature. At Mii amo, a destination resort spa in high country Sedona, Arizona (4,300 feet), I welcomed the good vibes, intuitive energy practices and healthy eating to jump-start my way to well-being. The Navajo translation of “mii amo” is “one’s path or journey.”



The healing at Mii amo begins inside its Crystal Grotto, a circular room one enters barefoot to sink one’s feet into the red earth. A tree trunk in the middle of the room — topped by a quartz obelisk — centers this space where, overhead, a roof opening reveals the sky and a multitude of stars.



Spa guests are asked to select a tiny buckskin bag containing a snippet of parchment and a pencil on which to record individual intentions while here. I thought hard and concluded my hope was to find fortitude in beautiful Boynton Canyon to deal with personal issues I’d buried deep within.



Aesthetically, Mii amo wins a blue ribbon for its location alone, a sacred space in Boynton Canyon’s vortex of iron ore formations. Each morning, I hiked uphill to greet a feminine rock formation known as Kachina and to absorb the canyon’s energy. The ideal spot for meditation is in the vortex between Kachina and her masculine red rock counterpart. I became convinced of the strength of the energy there when I attempted to capture a photo with my iPhone and the screen went mysteriously dark. Perhaps magnetic frequency caused the glitch, but I considered it a message from Kachina: Time to put the phone away and unplug.



Mii amo focuses on a variety of holistic approaches to well-being, and I hoped to clear my own stress-induced negative energy during the course of my three-day stay. Energy clearing, however, made me hungry on my first morning, so I ordered room service from the spa’s ultra-healthy menu choices, safe and snuggled in a robe, and warmed by the flames in my adobe fireplace.

How healthy is ultra-healthy? Think wheat grass shots and maca root (Tibetan ginseng) shakes along with a blueberry-topped breakfast porridge of oats, quinoa, millet, buckwheat, nuts, hemp hearts and almond milk. On another morning, I indulged in a thick slice of lemon-berry French toast.



Lunch was an unctuous butternut soup that smelled and tasted of pumpkin pie. Dinner was a collard greens salad with shrimp cocktail, followed by a plate of spicy Shwarma Lamb Meatballs. One night, I rebelled against such healthful options and took dinner at Che Ah Chi (“beautiful red rocks”), the restaurant in the nearby Enchantment Resort where the view takes center stage. There, I splurged on a plate of melt-in-your-mouth bullet-shaped pumpkin dumplings, Angus beef tenderloin crusted with native spices, and dessert of chocolate roulade paired with a glass of Madeira. Take that, collard greens!



Of all the enlightening energy sessions I took part in during my stay at Mii amo, the most intense was “energy intelligence,” a session where I role-played the battle of coping mechanisms between my inner child and my present adult. My healing needs became obvious to me, and I allowed the canyon to speak to me for solutions.



Later, one of Mii amo’s staffers, an Apache, took me for a walk, pointing out the abundance of flora and fauna within the canyon along the way. At one point, an odd looking bird began strutting in front of us, and I was told I’d been “blessed by a road runner.”



Throughout my three-day visit to Mii amo I focused on releasing any preconceived notions that might prevent me from accepting these guided steps on my journey to wellness and trust me, dear reader, it worked.



Surrender to the siren song of Sedona and let the stressors of 2020 fall away. Personally, I plan to replace my stress energy with a sense of purpose and renewal, with many thanks to the energy of this ancient and amazing canyon.



Charlene Peters is a travel writer and author of “Travel Makes Me Hungry: Tales of Tastes & Indigenous Recipes to Share.” Email siptripper@gmail.com.