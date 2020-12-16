Freezer burn is a bummer, but so is tough, dry chicken.

Polly Conner and Rachel Tiemeyer, authors of the Thriving Home blog and a 2017 cookbook called "From Freezer to Table," have specialized in freezer cooking for almost a decade, and they are experts on getting dinner on the table, no matter if you're starting from fresh or frozen.

Their new book, "From Freezer to Cooker," helps cooks use their slow cookers and Instant Pots to add even more flexibility to their family dinners. Each recipe - highlights include cilantro-lime chicken nachos, pulled pork pitas and meatball subs - offers variations for both types of cookers, as well as instructions on how to freeze the dish and cook it later.

It can seem a little complicated to account for so many variables, but the authors seem to have thought of everything. They offer helpful tips for both slow cookers (do not lift the lid unless absolutely necessary) and Instant Pots (freeze each meal in a bowl so it's already in a circular shape and will fit into your Instant Pot), as well as best practices for freezing meals ahead of time so you won't have much of that pesky freezer burn. (Chill the food entirely before freezing, press the air out of the bag before freezing and don't leave the food in the freezer for more than three months.)

In general, it's a good idea to freeze meat directly in its seasoning or marinade so you can have a number of seasoned meats portioned and ready to cook in your freezer, which will significantly cut down on cooking time.

You can cook food directly from its frozen state if you are using an Instant Pot, but you'll have to thaw frozen foods first before cooking in the slow cooker. For dishes like this balsamic shredded beef, it's a good idea to cut the meat into large cubes if you're using an Instant Pot, but you can leave the roast whole if using the slow cooker.

Balsamic Shredded Beef

I've been making this drop-and-go shredded beef for my family for years. It's one of those dinners where no one complains. (High fives!) The juices left in the cooker are perfect for dipping sandwiches in, or you can thicken them up at the end to serve as a gravy with the meat and poured over mashed potatoes or polenta. Expect a little sweetness in the sauce and a hint of heat in the background. Our recipe testing team loved it and found that if you marinate the meat in the sauce overnight or freeze it in the sauce, the flavor is even better. — Rachel Tiemeyer

• 1 cup beef broth

• 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

• 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 1 boneless beef chuck roast (about 3 pounds)

• Salt and ground black pepper

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch (optional)

• Freshly cooked grits or polenta, for serving

In a small bowl, whisk together the broth, vinegar, soy sauce, honey, garlic and red pepper flakes. Season the roast lightly with salt and pepper on all sides. If using an Instant Pot, cut into 2-inch-by-2-inch pieces.

To freeze for later: At this stage, place the meat in a gallon-size freezer bag or round container and pour in the sauce. Seal and freeze. (If using a freezer bag, set it in a bowl or round container with a diameter similar to the Instant Pot so it will fit in the pot when frozen.)

To cook in a slow cooker: Place the roast in the slow cooker and pour the sauce over the top. Cover and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours or on High for 5 to 6 hours, until the meat easily shreds. (To prepare from frozen, make sure you thaw the meat first and then place in the slow cooker and proceed.)

Transfer the roast to a cutting board and shred the meat with two forks. If you'd like to thicken the sauce, in a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until smooth. Carefully pour or ladle the juices from the slow cooker into a medium saucepan and add the cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 3 minutes. Pour the sauce back into the slow cooker. Stir the shredded meat into the sauce and serve warm.

To cook in an Instant Pot: Place the meat and sauce (thawed or frozen) in the 6-quart Instant Pot. Lock and seal the lid. Cook at high pressure for 30 minutes. Allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick-release the remaining pressure.

Transfer the roast to a cutting board and shred the meat with two forks. If you'd like to thicken the sauce, in a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until smooth. Set the Instant Pot to "sauté." Stir the cornstarch mixture into the sauce and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until thickened, about 3 minutes. Press "cancel." Stir the shredded meat into the sauce and serve warm. Serves 6 to 8.

From "From Freezer to Cooker: Delicious Whole-Foods Meals for the Slow Cooker, Pressure Cooker, and Instant Pot: A Cookbook" by Polly Conner and Rachel Tiemeyer (Rodale Books, $22.99)