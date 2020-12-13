"The arts are not just a nice thing to have or do if there is free time or if one can afford it. Rather — paintings and poetry, music and fashion, design and dialogue — they all define who we are as a people and provide an account of our history for the next generation." This timeless quote by former First Lady Michelle Obama positions the role of the arts as not only as a passion but as an integral part of what defines a community’s populace and legacy. In the state of Arkansas, defined as the natural state for its abundance of forests, lakes and rivers, one might ask: What arts define this community? Which artists have left their influences behind?

This is the very question the Regional Art Museum stands to answer and educate as they announce their newest lecture series, "Explore Arkansas Art."

During this series, attendees will learn about historic and contemporary visual artists, musicians, poets, authors and more. Together with RAM’s assistant curator Samantha Rhodes and education assistant B. Duncan, these lectures will examine Arkansas art, it’s unique history and how it still influences contemporary cultural trends in visual, performing and literary arts.

"We hope to introduce our viewers to the rich history behind Arkansas," begins education director Daleana Vaughan. "A lot of people don’t realize the talent that comes from their own home state, and how the artistic landscape continues to shift and change with both regional, national and international influences."

RAM’s first "Explore Arkansas Art" lecture will take place Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. and serve as a historical kickstarter to the series. In addition to diving into the history of the very women involved in founding the Arkansas Chapter of the League of American Pen Women, this first talk will also briefly discuss what is yet to come, including lectures on Johnny Cash and Rose Lee Tompkins, and live interviews with contemporary artists David Bailin, Marjorie Williams-Smith and Katherine Strause.

This virtual program is free and open to the public, but please register in advance at fsram.org/education. For artists and art appreciators interested in participating in art events, this program offers an intriguing and safe way to bring the expanse of Arkansas art and art history to you.

