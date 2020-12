When in doubt about what to give someone as a gift, think potted plants. Some easy-to-grow plants that are nearly impossible to kill include snake plants, jade plants, peace lilies, succulents and, of course, cacti. Repot the plant in a pretty ceramic pot (with drainage holes) and tie a bow around it, making sure to leave the care instructions tag that comes with the plant. And remember: Stores like Lowe's will take back the plastic container the plant came in for recycling.