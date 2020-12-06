Dear J.T. & Dale: A company that I would love to work for posted a job that I thought I was a perfect fit for. I applied online but never heard back. That was three weeks ago. Today I see that the job has been reposted. What is the protocol — should I just apply again, or do I need to speak with someone first? — Willow

J.T.: The answer is, it depends: Some employers have no problem with you applying as often as you want; others don't appreciate the duplicates and might even blacklist you. My advice is to find a contact in the human resources or recruiting department and ask them about the reposting and whether it is OK for you to reapply. Not only will you get the right answer for that company, but it's actually a great way to connect with somebody there and see if they can pull your application to consider you!

DALE: Great advice. One additional thought: Whenever someone says they are a "perfect fit," they usually mean they could see themselves merrily doing the job. However, a recruiter defines "perfect fit" as having every one of the qualifications in a way that's apparent to an HR person (as opposed to someone actually in that career). So you might prepare a side-by-side list of the requirements and how you meet each one. That's perfect.

Dear J.T. & Dale: My wife is obsessed with the social media platform called TikTok. I've seen a couple of the videos, and I don't find it very interesting. But she says she is learning a lot on the platform from "influencers" offering advice. She thinks that I should be on the platform because it's going to help me "stay young." I think it's a waste of time. Seriously, would this even help me? Please weigh in and tell us which one is right. — Rocky

DALE: Well, thanks to a teenage relative, I've seen a lot of cosplay videos on TikTok. (If you aren't familiar with "cosplay," the word is a portmanteau — that is, two words run together, like "brunch" — for "costume play," and the videos are of people dressing up as characters from films or, in her case, anime.) But whenever I get on TikTok to check out her videos, I encounter lots of people dancing or pulling silly stunts, and so I came to think of the app as the online equivalent of watching the class clown. So I'd side with you, Rocky ... BUT ... THEN ... I learned that my writing partner is a big deal on TikTok. Recently, a New York Times article featured our own J.T. as a leading TikTok career counselor, with 900,000 followers. OK, she dances in some of them, but it's solid advice in a casual, sometimes playful way. For instance, answering a question about how to start looking for a better career, she sent people to the University of Missouri's online career center and to Dr. John Holland's Career Interests Game. (It's free.) That's first-rate, serious advice, delivered in a minute or so, filmed inside a car. So I have to side with your wife, and I bet J.T. will second that.

J.T.: I watched with fascination the meteoric rise of TikTok during the pandemic. And, yes, there was a lot of content on the platform designed to make people laugh. But now, like all social media platforms, it's evolving. And it looks like it's going to become more of an (portmanteau alert!) edu-tainment platform. In fact, there are a lot of people providing valuable teaching on the platform. As for whether it's something that you should learn for the sake of your career, knowing what is trending and understanding how technology is evolving is never a bad thing. At the very least, you'll sound relevant and can hold your own in conversations with people who are fans of the platform. Given there are billions of users, that's likely going to be a fair amount of people on your job. My vote is with your wife!

