Jerald Leon and Barbara Jean (Taylor) Elmore will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at 8508 Canopy Oaks Drive, Fort Smith. They were married on Dec. 11, 1960.

Their journey began in 1957, when Jerald spotted his future bride at a local eatery sitting with another boy. It was at that moment, he decided to make a play for her if ever given the chance. Two years later, he saw her at the local skating rink with her sisters. Unable to think of a way to introduce himself, he skated up behind her, kicked her skates out from under her and caught her as she was falling down. They visited all night and he asked her out on a date; however, due to a swollen jaw from a watermelon fight with some buddies, he had to cancel that first date. Luckily, she gave him a second chance, and they have been together ever since.

Through the years they’ve had numerous homes and businesses. They viewed moving to a new home as an adventure; yet other than the seven years of military life they lived while Jerald served in the U.S. Air Force, they never strayed too far from their hometown of Fort Smith. Jerald worked for two local packaging companies for over 30 years, while Barbara managed a full-body toning salon for a few years before they both retired and opened Dee’s Used Furniture. Even though they dabbled in the resale business all along the way, it was that shop that revealed their real passion and talent for buying and selling.

Jerald and Barbara have three daughters, DeRhonda and Steve Robison, Tammy and Harold Matlock and Terry Elmore; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to the celebration. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be observed.