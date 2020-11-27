Why am I talking about Mother’s Day in November and not in May? Simply because millions of us are mothers every day. God made mothers very special for many reasons. He knew what we would have to go through and that some mothers would have to raise their children all on our own, playing the role of a father as well, which is so hard to do as a mother.

I would like to share my poem, "A Mother’s Cry": "There is not quite a cry like a mother’s cry, here are some reasons why. She has to go through so much more, like no other; perhaps this is why God made her a mother. Her children will challenge her in so many ways. She asks the Lord for strength as she earnestly prays. Sometimes a mother feels like giving up, but she presses on for the victor’s cup. At times it feels like her heart is literally breaking, because of all the heartache and pain she has been taking. If she has a wayward child her cries are kept silent, because she knows her child is dangerously violent. She worries, especially during the weekend nights, because her children are out among the city lights. She is afraid that she will get that very loud knock on the door; or that early morning phone call, slowly and sadly explaining it all. Lord Jesus please hear each mother’s cry that all of her children are saved before they die. A mother’s cry would be at its worst if her children are unsaved when riding in a hearse."

To all the young mothers, teach your children right. As the Bible tells us, "Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it" [Proverbs 22:6]. This can be done with daily devotions, by reading Bible stories, watching religious programming and teaching children how to pray and practice prayers with them.

Let’s not take for granted the food that we have on our tables, especially during this time of national hardship. We can display gratitude for our food by saying grace every time we eat, whether it be a full course meal or a snack. As we teach our children how to be appreciative of food, we also need to teach them about the spiritual fruits. In Galatians 5: 22-23, Paul presented the spiritual fruits to the Church of Galatia: love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance. Not only do we need to teach children the words of the fruits of the spirit, but to also live them. Children who grow up in Christian homes should never question what love, joy, peace, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance are.

As children mature through the various stages of life, mothers should nurture them and cultivate growth and maturity in their spiritual lives. If a child is old enough to understand the gospel message, talk to him or her about accepting Jesus Christ as their lord and personal savior. Being a mother is more than what the outside world sees, it is a daily sacrifice to provide the ultimate best for our children. Seasoned mothers and mothers of adult children know as well as I do that we pray they will never stray or run wild. However, adults will do what they want, especially when they feel like they have reached the age of being grown. In this situation, all a mother can do is turn it over to God and leave it in His hands, and His hands alone.

Every day is Mother’s Day, so let’s live our lives in a godly way in front of our peers, spouses, children and grandchildren. When it is time for us to rest in our graves, our children can say we did the best we could to make sure they were saved. May we leave a legacy filled with love and integrity for our families.

Denise Johnson is a minister, chaplain, published writer, poet and praise dancer in Fort Smith. She can be contacted at granzhands@gmail.com.