TIP OF THE WEEK

We all have our favorites. From mac and cheese to tomato soup to mashed potatoes to chili - to name just a few - comfort foods provide a nostalgic or sentimental feeling for people. While we love our comfort foods, they are usually characterized by being high-caloric in nature and have high carbohydrate levels.

Here are a few comfort food favorites that you can make healthier with calorie-slashing substitutions, according to EatThis.com:

• Macaroni and cheese: Adding pureed butternut squash or pumpkin into your cheese sauce, so you can dial back on the milk and cheese.

• Meatloaf: By using turkey, lean grass-fed ground beef, or a combination of the two, in your recipe, you can decrease calories and saturated fat. You can also mix in low-cal sources of flavors such as chipotle chilies in adobo sauce, canned green chilies, lentils or sugar-free canned corn.

• Tomato soup: To make a skinnier version, pureeing canned Roma tomatoes, a jar of roasted bell peppers, low-sodium veggie broth and fresh basil. For a creamier texture add unsweetened cashew milk.

• Mashed potatoes: Use cauliflower or a blend of turnips, rutabagas, parsnips and carrots. Steam the veggies and mash them up with fat-free half-and-half, light cream cheese, low-sodium chicken broth and a tablespoon of grass-fed butter.

• Chili: Use a lean protein such as chicken, turkey or bison in place of ground beef. To cut back on salt, select lower-sodium beans and canned tomatoes.

• Pizza: Used protein-packed chickpea flour to make something called a farinata, which is an unleavened pancake made of chickpea flour, water, and olive oil.

• Roasted vegetables: Roast carrots, turnips and any other veggies in pomegranate juice, which provides a seasonal fall flavor. If you prefer a more savory dish try roasting your veggies in olive oil, sea salt and herbs (like rosemary and oregano).

EASY RECIPE

Bebe's Green Beans

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds green beans, trimmed

• 1 cup chopped onion

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Steps:

Snap the trimmed green beans in half and place in a large saucepan. Add enough water to cover the beans only halfway. Add the onion, olive oil, brown sugar, and about 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.

Place the saucepan over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the beans are just tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Taste one of the beans to test for doneness. If you like beans cooked a little longer, continue to simmer until they are your desired doneness.

Drain most, but not all, of the water from the pan. Season again with salt and pepper. Serve, or let cool and store in the fridge until ready to serve. (SouthernKitchen.com)

DRINK

Soothe a sore throat

Drinking the right fluids can help you get rid of a sore throat. Sipping warm water with lemon and honey, ginger tea, chamomile tea and peppermint tea have proven to be the best beverages wot soothe your sore throat.

FUN FACT

Bottled water

Water doesn't expire, but the bottle it's in can. Plastic bottles will eventually start leaking chemicals into the water. The chemicals are not harmful to drink, but make it taste less fresh.