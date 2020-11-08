TIP OF THE WEEK

Whether you call them grinders, hoagies, heros, Po'boys, torpedos or "sammies," Americans love their sandwiches. Nearly 50% of all Americans over the age of 20 eat one sandwich per day.

While sandwiches are diverse with a nearly endless combination of ingredients that can be sued, it can be easy to fall into a sandwich rut. Here are a few sandwich-making tips that can help you get the most out of everyday sandwich, according to FoodNetwork.com:

• Spread out: Sandwich spreads add flavor but also perform the essential task of lending moisture and sometimes creaminess to sandwiches.

• Use the right bread: Choose bread appropriate to the sandwich you're making. Pair moist fillings with soft, fluffy breads and you've got a recipe for a sponge, not a sandwich. As a general rule, the moister the filling the drier and denser the bread should be. A good, thick crust helps, too. Swap in large flour tortillas, if you like, for moist fillings.

• Choose to-go toppings: Lettuce and tomatoes lend moisture, crunch and freshness and provide a foil for heavy, rich ingredients. They are, however, almost entirely water, and thus over extended periods are prone to wilting and, worse, making bread soggy. In place of sliced tomatoes, for instance, try giving roasted peppers. (It helps if you first blot the peppers dry with a paper towel). Instead of lettuce, experiment with other vegetables, like sliced fennel, spinach, shredded cabbage, or cucumber.

• Stave off sogginess: Spread mayo, butter or cream cheese all the way to the edges of each slice of bread to create a seal against wet sandwich fillings. Also, try packing high moisture ingredients, like tomatoes, pickles, and cucumbers, separately.

EASY RECIPE

Shaved Zucchini and Toasted Corn Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

• 4 ears yellow corn, shucked

• 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons high-quality extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 large zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise using a vegetable peeler

• 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for garnish

• 1/2 cup pecan pieces, toasted

• 10 large leaves basil, cut into ribbons

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Steps:

Use a sharp knife to cut the corn kernels from the cob.

Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and when the oil shimmers, add the corn. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn is lightly caramelized and beginning to brown in spots. Transfer the corn to a large bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Add the zucchini, cheese, pecans, basil, lemon juice, red pepper flakes and remaining 2/3 cup olive oil. Gently toss the ingredients to combine and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a serving plate and garnish with additional cheese. Serve. (SouthernKitchen.com).

DRINK

Guinness to debut non-alcoholic stout

Guinness recently announced it will join the growing space for low- and no-alcohol versions of beer. The company said it will introduce Guinness 0.0, the no-alcohol version of its well-know stout in the United Kingdom and Ireland first and then will be available in more markets throughout the world in 2021.

FUN FACT

Eggs

To test the freshness of your eggs, put them in a glass of cold water. The fresher the egg, the faster it will fall to the bottom. Any eggs that float should be thrown out.