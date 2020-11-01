John David and Edna Jean (Ross) Nast of Greenwood will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. They were married Nov. 6, 1970, in Stilwell, Okla.

Mr. and Mrs. Nast are the retired owners and operators of The Fixture Place.

They have a daughter, Becky Whitfield and Micah of Rogers; a son, Davey Nast and Lacey of Fort Smith; a bonus daughter, Debra Sobolewski and Matt of Mooresville, N.C.; six grandchildren; and two bonus grandchildren.

What are you doing to celebrate your anniversary this year?

Their family will be throwing a golden anniversary reception from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Denver Street Baptist Church in Greenwood. Friends are welcome to stop by and congratulate the couple on 50 years.