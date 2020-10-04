It is with celebration that the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum installs a new sculpture, "Untitled, 2020" by local artist Greer Farris in RAM’s Sparks Sculpture Garden. This imposing sculpture of polished, welded steel stands a commanding eight feet tall.

"I’ve seen this piece on display several times and am always in awe of its magnificence," said the RAM gallery manager, Ms. Casey Seamans. "I’ve so adored this sculpture, I just had to reach out to the artist, regarding its availability. Thanks to the rapid response of our board, we were able to seize the opportunity, to display this powerful piece of sculpture art."

Farris holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Southern Illinois University and thanks to his love for teaching, also obtained his Master of Education degree from Northeastern State University. He currently teaches grade school art in Alma and 3-D design at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

"I have fun teaching students because they are fresh and exciting," said Farris. "I wouldn’t trade places with anyone."

Teaching helps fund his passion for creative sculpture. Upon his artistic path, Farris has worked with a wide array of materials. His abstract piece "Crossroads" was created from recycled car bumpers and was selected for The Poydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition in New Orleans.

In the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock stands "Patronus," created from five pieces of painted steel. Farris is also the creator of "Broken Promises," where he used bolted wood in disarray that’s reminiscent of a broken fence. "Broken Promise" is on display in Huntsville.

"I make sculpture through a process-oriented approach," Farris wrote in his artist’s statement. "Ordinarily I work without detailed sketches. The piece begins with the spark of an idea, then I continue intuitively, based on what I see, feel and judge to be right as I proceed. This journey lends definition and meaning to the resulting composition."

As soon as he completes one piece, he knows another will soon follow, creating a never-ending quest. "I don’t always think about what art means or the message it attempts to convey," said Greer, "but I know it’s part of who I am and something I must do." For Farris, art is a way of life that chose him.

