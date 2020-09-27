Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Brieanna Richmond and Dillon Young of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 13.

Karalyn and Austin Gregory of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept 14.

Jade and Brandon Thornton of Stigler, a girl, Sept. 14.

Ciera Sivage of Alma, a boy, Sept. 14.

Mary Jackson and David VanBrunt of Ozark, a boy, Sept. 14.

Alicia and Steven Moore of Stigler, a boy, Sept. 15.

Mandy and Timmy Botts of Poteau, a boy, Sept. 15.

Summer and Matthew Crabtree of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 15.

Annsley and Stephen Kennedy of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 15.

Ciera and Jesse Rice of Wister, a girl, Sept. 15.

Jaqueline and Gustavo Garcia of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 15.

Alisha Johnson of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 15.

Natalie and Mark Anderson of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 16.

Genesis and Skylar Ashlock of Alma, a boy, Sept. 16.

Jessica and Joshua Freeman of Booneville, a girl, Sept. 16.

Rosalinda Marrufo and Martin Gerov of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 16.

Amanda and Matthew Kitchens of Greenwood, a boy, Sept. 16.

Makensie and Thomas Morgan of Idabel, a girl, Sept. 16.

Shayle Releford of Alma, a boy, Sept. 16.

Kasey and Robert Wiley of Alma, a girl, Sept. 17.

Janice and Devon Copeland of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 17.

Bridgette and Hayden Hood of Poteau, a girl, Sept. 17.

Starla Calhoun and Frank Arie III of Cameron, a girl, Sept. 17.

Precious and Glenis Rodgers Jr., of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 17.

Ty’Ann Price of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 17.

Natasha Quinn and Tyler Waid of Alma, a girl, Sept. 17.

Brianna Rosas of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 17.

Rachel and Kyle Jaynes of Magazine, a boy, Sept. 17.

Hannah and Travis Sandifer of Greenwood, a boy, Sept. 17.

Brooklyn Bogard of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 18.

Kinzie and Benjamin Head of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 18.

Meghan and Preston Bryant of Greenwood, a girl, Sept. 18.

Donella and Jonathon Brooks of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 18.

Meghan and Alex Herrlein of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 19.

Israel Thompson and Luke Mccloskey of Bentonville, a boy, Sept. 19.

Christina Mixon of Barling, a girl, Sept. 20.

Molly and Clifford Klim of Fort Smith, a boy and a girl, Sept. 20.

Shakotah Cripps and Conner Williams of Cameron, a boy, Sept. 20.

Rachel and William Price of Natural Dam, a girl, Sept. 21.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Andres Echevarria, 30, and Kathryn Smith, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Roger Brizendine, 27, and Shannon Elmore, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Jonathan Cox, 37, and Kendra Spann, 28, both of Greenwood.

Nicholas Whitaker, 25, and Courtney Voigt, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Winkler Jr., 18, and Elizabeth Capps, 19, both of Lavaca.

Scott Bogner, 28, and Kodee Stephens, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Nickolas Carroll, 43, and Amanda House-Stephens, 36, both of Greenwood.

Kurt Starkey, 30, and Madison Serratt, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Mark Rosenberg, 26, and Chanel Driscoll, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Roberto Luna-Sanchez, 37, and Crystal Sisouphanh, 39, both of Fort Smith.

Ethan Griffin, 20, and Telissa Smith, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Alfredo Rodriguez-Fernandez, 23, and Brisa Rodriguez, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Scott Evans, 52, Fort Smith AR Shirley Weisenfels, 52, Fort Smith AR

Christopher Toon, 44, of Barling and Christina Francis, 38, of Fort Smith.

Wesley Jones, 45, and Brandi Smith, 44, both of Fort Smith.

John Drackett, 57, and Amye Chambers, 51, both of Fort Smith.

Kenneth Simpson, 52, and Stacy Zambrana, 32, both of Lavaca.

Darrin Stephens, 41, and Angela Hawthorne, 38, both of Greenwood.

Jesse Cantwell, 40, and Kristy Watts, 41, both of Harrison.

Andrew Martindill, 31, and Melissa Thomas, 27, both of Barling.

Oscar Diaz, 38, and Sandra Barahona, 36, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Vann Jr., 29, and Rachel Testa, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Jose Sanabria, 42, and Ana Mendoza, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Landon Daniels, 23, of Lavaca and Jennifer Baker, 24, of Conway.

Jordan Ledbetter, 27, and Elizabeth Rodden, 27, both of Greenwood.

Darin VanCoevering, 51, of Coyle, Okla., and Amanda Deise Smith, 43, of Stillwater, Okla.

Karina Ortega, 25, and Clarissa Slate, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Anthony McCormack, 19, and Jennifer Hernandez, 19, both of Fort Smith.

Cabol Brooks, 33, and Dana Thibodeau, 32, both of Greenwood.

Cameron Reynolds, 25, and Jamie Wylie, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Marcus Miller, 26, of De Queen and Brooke Rose, 27, of Uniontown.

Julio Abarca, 28, and Emily Schluterman, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Tanner Philpot, 24, and Kari Frick, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Xavier Lyle, 26, and Adrianna Bucella, 23, both of Hackett.

Eutimio Cruz, 39, and Adelina Chavez, 34, both of Fort Smith.

Borislav Jovic, 35, of Fort Smith and Rocio Alvarado, 34, of Oklahoma City.

Jerome Shelby, 19, and Kaila Lindsey, 18, both of Fort Smith.

Dakota Shaw, 52, and Shannon Jenkins, 31, both of Bokoshe.

Christopher Rister, 30, and Alicia Turner, 43, both of Fort Smith.