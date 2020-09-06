Sept. 6, 1961 — The city’s first building permit for a nuclear fallout shelter is issued.

Sept. 7, 1914 — Samuel McCloud, former president of Fort Smith Street Railway Co., former vice president of the National Bank of Western Arkansas and co-founder of McCloud-Sparks furniture factory, dies at age 75. He was born in New York and came to Fort Smith in 1853.

Sept. 7, 1961 — The first Fort Smith Amateur Rodeo is held at Harper Stadium.

Sept. 8, 1951 — Lt. James Brun Johnson, 28, of Fort Smith is killed in Korea while serving with the First Calvary division. Johnson was a World War II veteran and a member of Goddard United Methodist Church.

Sept. 8, 1970 — The new $1.25 million city library at 61 S. Eighth St. officially opens.

Sept. 9, 1956 — Restoration work begins on the courtroom and gallows at the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Sept. 10, 1976 — The Northside Grizzlies beat the Springdale Bulldogs 10-1 in a nonconference game at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith.

Sept. 11, 1884 — A new baseball club, the Clippers of Oak Bowers, is organized to play at the Fair. They beat the Border City Baseball Club 49-20 in their first game.

Sept. 11, 1910 — The City Board of Health announces Fort Smith will have a public abattoir (slaughterhouse) that will be built and operated by the city.

Sept. 11, 1922 — The fall term of the Blue Bird School at 208 Lecta Ave. begins, for kindergarten, first and second grades. It cost $45 per term.

Sept. 12, 1903 — The Commercial Club of Fort Smith officially incorporates. The Commercial Club later became the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce.