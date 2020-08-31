The Sebastian County Conservation District is starting its 40th annual tree sale and offering a variety of trees and plants as a way to educate families in the benefits of tree cover and pollination plants in the River Valley.

The pre-sale dates are Sept. 1-14, serving five counties in the area. Orders placed now are delivered at the start of the growing season, about the last part of February. The Conservation District encourages growing native plants, trees, and shrubs as well as pollination and native habitat for the area.

This year shrubs, native flowers, ferns and a variety of other plants are featured in the event to help increase beautification of the five counties served by the sale. Each year, the district adds additional offerings, providing opportunities for a bigger range of plants.

Last year, the district placed 1,135 trees in 21 varieties This year the variety of trees is increased to 24, plus 16 types of shrubs. Also,14 different types of wildflowers are offered in the sale. Pine starts in quantity will also be available. A guidebook with information about the plants and trees is available through the District’s pre-sale on-line site, including helpful information on trees, flowering shrubs, evergreens, nut trees, vines and ferns, and wildflowers on the website.

Order forms are available on-line at www.sebastiancountyconservation.com .

This event has been a program of the district now for 40 years and grows bigger each year with more and more trees and plants being purchased for planting in lawns and home gardens, in public facilities such as parks and schools, and for support of farming community agriculture.

The ultimate goal of this event is to be a conservation service to the community. For more information and important updates, follow the Conservation District on Facebook, @sebastiancountyconservation.