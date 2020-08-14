Fort Smith Public Library has made changes in the accessibility to its physical buildings amid concerns about COVID-19. Librarians and staff have been both creative and proactive in extending new resources and expanding existing ones to the public. A digital-only access card was created, giving residents the ability to get e-books, audio books and streaming movies from such resources as Library to Go, Hoopla and Kanopy.

Fort Smith’s library was already a presence on social media, but now it is using Facebook Live and has established its own YouTube channel to provide story times, performances and cooking demonstrations.

Within a week of closing due to the coronavirus, librarians established a curbside pick-up service at the main library, where requested books can be delivered to the borrower’s trunk for a contactless handoff. This service has only recently begun at some of the larger libraries in the United States.

The main library on Rogers Avenue is currently open for appointment-based browsing and computer use, while the branches remain closed.

According to Amy Skypala, president of the Fort Smith Public Library Board of Trustees, library director Jennifer Goodson "has shown thoughtful leadership, investigating actions by other libraries around the country and consulting with the board, sensitive to concerns of employees yet mindful of the library’s importance to the community. The entire staff at the library has really risen to the occasion."

Skypala went on to say, "We all appreciate the services that the library provides, and we would all love the library with all the branches to be fully open safely, but the [library] board is taking a cautious approach. But even as the physical access to the buildings is limited right now, there is a plan for phased opening as circumstances allow, and there is an array of library resources that are just a click or a phone call away."

For more information, please contact the Fort Smith Public Library at (479) 783-0229.