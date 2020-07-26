Dear J.T. & Dale: All through high school and into college I worked at a local store and made really good money. This isn't the area that I'm studying, and I likely would not work there once I graduate. Meanwhile, I have the opportunity to do an internship in my area of study. However, it pays quite poorly. I'm trying to decide if I should spend one more year making a lot of money and banking it, or take the internship and build up my experience? — Jude

DALE: Please take the internship. It's going to work out to be a better investment, and it could start a lifetime of long-view thinking about your career. First, many internships are employment tryouts, and thus, could save you months of job searching after you graduate. Even if you don't want to work there long term, having that experience will cut down your job search and perhaps get you a higher starting salary. Further, you'll be practicing the right career mindset: choosing the place where you'll thrive over time, not just the place with the highest offer. With the economy changing so rapidly, you have to learn to "surf," catching the waves as they are starting, not clinging to the extra money of what used to work.

J.T. Good advice, but I'm wondering if there's a way to do both? Can you work the hours of the internship part time and then work part time at the store? That way you could earn some money and some experience. The reality is it's very important to have relative work experience when you graduate from college as a way to stand out. Most companies want graduates who have at least worked in the field and know that they are a fit. Just as important, internships are a really smart way to determine if what you're studying is what you want to be doing when you graduate. So, if you can't work at both places, take the internship. You're investing a lot in a college education, and there's nothing worse than graduating and finding out then that what you studied is not what you want to do.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I work in an organic fast food and takeout restaurant. Our new manager is horrible with the schedules. Our latest schedule came out on Saturday at 4 p.m. and she said I had to work the next morning at 7:30. I don't want to get in trouble, but I'd like to ask if they could get the schedule done at least several days in advance so that I can have more time to plan things. What is the best way to approach this? — Maura

DALE: If you're going to manage your manager, you have to understand her: Remember, she's new and eager to prove herself, and probably puts the business first, ahead of her social/family life, and expects everyone else to do likewise. That means you'll have to make any scheduling negotiations about helping the restaurant, or about the customers, not about you.

J.T.: I would go to your boss privately and ask if there was something that you could do so that you could know the work schedule in advance. By asking how you can help in the process, you can politely point out that the late posting is a challenge. Also, before you have that conversation, you may want to ask some of your peers if they are running into the same issue and see if they might want to ask in the same way so that your boss realizes that it's affecting more than just you. The key is to focus on asking what you can do to be part of the solution. Otherwise, if you go in and just state the problem, it can look like you are trying to be difficult. That said, I do think it is very unrealistic that your boss is doing this and she may not realize that she is creating this difficulty for her staff. So by politely asking what you can do to help, you could potentially help her become a better manager too!

Jeanine "J.T." Tanner O'Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators' Lab and author of a novel about H.R., "The Weary Optimist." Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.