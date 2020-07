Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Tiffany and Cody Rice of Fort Smith, a boy, July 13.

Ashley Herrera and Brandon Barker of Sallisaw, a boy, July 13.

Jamie and Jeremy Payne of Booneville, a boy, July 13.

Chelsea and Andrew Wiley of Rudy, a girl, July 13.

Katelin and Jarrod Carson of Mansfield, a girl, July 13.

Morgan McFadden and Brandon Winters of Fort Smith, a girl, July 13.

Glori Gatchell and Ryan Escamilla of Fort Smith, a girl, July 13.

Durrell and Nickolas Mooney of Locust Grove, a girl, July 14.

Kasi Knox and Bryce Plymale of Booneville, a boy, July 14.

Clarissa and Lorenzo Grimes of Fort Smith, a girl, July 15.

Cloie Foudere and Job Thayer of Fort Smtih, a girl, July 15.

Anna Garcia and Reggie Gothard of Fort Smith, a girl, July 15.

Champaign and Kevin Kuykendall of Fort Smith, a girl, July 15.

Shannda and Jade Dyer of Muldrow, a boy, July 15.

Rachel and Caleb Pevehouse of Lavaca, a girl, July 16.

Starlitt Weeks and Scott Robbins of Booneville, a girl, July 16.

Shayla and Gabriel Sanchez of Wister, a boy, July 16.

Katherine and Tyler Hardin of Fort Smith, a boy, July 16.

Taylor King and Conner Kronbers of Fort Smith, a boy, July 16.

Vickie Herr and Robin Lee of Sallisaw, a boy, July 17.

Caitlin and Landon McClellan of Ozark, a boy, July 17.

Jamiann and Casey Estep of Fort Smith, a girl, July 17.

Sara and James Thompson of Fort Smith, a girl, July 17.

Carolina and Loren Hoopaw of Booneville, a girl, July 17.

Haley Rogers of Fort Smith, a boy, July 17.

Ashley Gray and Kaleb Hall of Greenwood, a boy, July 17.

Elizabeth Armenta and Valentin Loredo of Fort Smith, a boy, July 18.

Aubrey McGee and Brevin Perkins of Fort Smith, a boy, July 18.

Karla Raymundo of Fort Smith, Boy, July 18.

Allison Sims of Magazine, a boy, July 18.

Sophia and William Gray of Alma, a girl, July 19.

Micah Palmer and Christian Burcham of Fort Smith, a boy, July 19.

Marleny Rodriguez-Flores of Fort Smith, a girl, July 20.

Liliana and Mario Rivas of Fort Smith, a girl, July 20.

Kasi and Allen Abel of Alma, a boy, July 20.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Kenneth Riley, 43, and Sarah Eunice, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Pedro Luna-Yepez, 23, and Annitxa Phetchareun, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Julius Lyons, 55, and Rebecca Kincer, 50, both of Van Buren.

Steven Corbin, 53, and Shelley Horner, 58, both of Fort Smith.

Roderick Owens, 47, and Joyce Holden, 48, both of Fort Smith.

Caleb Bray, 21, and Olivia Yoder, 19, both of Van Buren.

Antonio Smiley, 20, of Fort Smith and Halley Dixon, 20, of Barling.

Steven Horn Jr., 33, and Britney Bradway, 19, both of Mulberry.

Logan Wolfe, 19, and Haylee Keech, 19, both of Muldrow.

Russell Baxter IV, 22, and Erica Lay, 20, both of Van Buren.

Ronnie Loyd, 45, and Vicki Boyd, 42, both of Van Buren.

Ricardo Huerta, 37, and Kaycee Brown, 27, both of Van Buren.

Steven Simmons, 60, and Grant Shelton, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Derick Shackelford, 38, of Charleston and Kyra Huddleston, 33, of Fort Smith.

Ryan Wheeler, 36, and Brandy Selph, 34, both of Fort Smith.

William Halladay, 34, and Crystal Broumley, 30, both of Cedarville.

Jacob O'Leary, 33, and Jennifer O'Leary, 33, both of Van Buren.

Alexander Fondren, 19, and Emily Hancock, 23, both of Alma.

Weston Alexander, 23, and Emily Cox, 22, both of Van Buren.

Thomas Jones Jr., 48, and Shannon Brewer, 47, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Everitt, 30, and Desirae Bland, 25, both of Arkoma.

Jeffery Dombek, 51, and Pamela Webb, 35, both of McAlester, Okla.

Jaime Guillen, 34, and Christina Nuzzi, 36, both of Fort Smith.

Gary Payne Jr., 47, of Havana and Raie Sherman, 45, of Van Buren.

Hunter Scholz, 25, of Benton and Miranda Wilson, 24, of Oklahoma City.

David Cagle, 31, and Allyson Rockburn, 21, both of Fort Smith.

Belen Romero, 22, and Bobbie Falcon, 28, both of Alma.

Ethan O'Bar, 22, and Molly Boggs, 25, both of Hartford.

Tyler Hassell, 28, and Lexi Eads, 30, both of Greenwood.

Justin Henderson, 38, and Whitney Twist, 31, both of Warner, Okla.

Regan Whitworth Jr., 35, of Greenwood and Dacia Elmore, 36, of Alma.

Nelson Mitchell, 24, of Charleston and Katie M Ogdon, 21, of Fort Smith.