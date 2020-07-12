Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Tamira Geelen of Van Buren, a boy, June 30.

Rebecca and Lane Terry of Howe, a girl, June 30.

Laci and Kody Smith of Booneville, a girl, June 30.

Shelby Penix and Marcus Bryson of Magazine, a girl, June 30.

Jaymee and Cody Moreton of Greenwood, a boy, June 30.

Caitlyn and Jonathan Baughman of Fort Smith, a girl, June 30.

Heather and Thaddeus Hairrell of Wister, a boy, June 30.

Lindsay and Stacey Lee of Fort Smith, a boy, June 30.

Hanicha Harriott of Branch, a girl, July 1.

Mahayla Huff and Dakota Battles of Waldron, a girl, July 1.

Jessica and Michael Howard of Fort Smith, a boy, July 1.

Erica and Keith Moore of Huntington, a boy, July 1.

Katherinne Lemus Perez and Marcos Perez Antonio of Fort Smith, a boy, July 1.

Amanda Thorpe and Thomas Marrone of Fort Smith, a girl, July 1.

Melyssa Kaminski and Christopher Bradley of Van Buren, a boy, July 1.

Sherry Pollock of Fort Smith, a boy, July 1.

Lidia Keomoungkhoune and Jose Ramirez-Munoz of Waldron, a boy, July 1.

Arely Ramirez Guzman and Efrain Araujo of Fort Smith, a boy, July 1.

Bonnie and Geffrey Diaz of Mena, a boy, July 1.

Demaura and Kenneth Sibley of Fort Smith, a boy, July 1.

Kaytlin McCormick of Ozark, a girl, July 2.

Alexis Nelson and Zane Lazarov of Roland, a boy, July 2.

Megan and Jesse Morgan of Van Buren, a girl, July 2.

Lauren Woolsey of Bella Vista, a boy, July 2.

Rachael and Joshua Owens of Spiro, a girl, July 2.

Charity and Lance Pritchett of Fort Smith, a boy, July 3.

Tabitha and Clayton Helling of Alma, a girl, July 3.

Krystal Graham of Spiro, a girl, July 3.

Anastasiya Tompkins and Henry Strozier of Greenwood, a girl, July 3.

Shannon and George Jones of Fort Smith, a boy, July 4.

Tarolyn Granthum of Fort Smith, a girl, July 4.

Mikah and Cory Klein of Lavaca, a boy, July 5.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Anthony Brock, 26, and Aaliyah Grant, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Justin Shofner, 28, and Alicia Mustard, 36, both of Fort Smith.

Bailie Sparks, 23, and Mallory Lingo, 28, both of Barling.

Brian Rider II, 30, of Spiro and Staci Nichols, 37, of Fort Smith.

Joseph Pruitt, 21, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Sarah Hood, 20, of Seymour, Texas.

Daniel Dietz II, 20, and Sarah Accurso, 19, both of Fort Smith.

Kendall Basinger, 20, and Desiree Simmons, 21, both of Tucumcari, N.M.

Matthew Heidelberg, 26, of Van Buren and Kalya Landers, 26, of Alma.

Jacob Meagley, 23, and Lyndsey Pickens, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Christian Cooper, 46, and Sue Waggoner, 40, both of Charleston.

John Daniels, 49, and Jennifer Bolton, 31, both of Norman, Okla.

Kenneth MacKenzie, 62, and Kim Cabello, 62, both of San Diego.

Nathan Taff, 35, of Muldrow and Jennifer Carter, 31, of Hackett.

Tykoda Yother, 22, and Alma Flores, 22, both of Waldron.

Morgan Hesson, 25, and Brittany Lyle, 22, both of Mulberry.

Joshua Robinson, 32, and Marie Watterson, 30, both of Greenwood.

Kyle Godfrey, 33, and Stephanie Howell, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Brandon Sirratt, 29, and Anita Lasiter, 23, both of Greenwood.

Caleb Richards, 21, and Hunter Kirk, 25, both of Van Buren.

Dalton Moore, 28, and Jessica Cole, 26, both of Charleston.

David Knox, 58, and Pamela Wisdom, 49, both of Van Buren.

Jonah Larimore, 32, and Kimberly Parker, 33, both of Van Buren.

Gregory Graham, 29, and Michelle Jones, 39, both of Van Buren.

Michael White, 42, and MIranda Gibbs, 41, both of Dyer.

Kole Strayhorn, 37, and Katie Blatt, 40, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Austin Bolton, 27, of Hartford and Laramie Ashley, 25, of Charleston.

Danny Ledbetter, 58, and Donna Thompson, 56, both of Fort Smith.

Jacob Sharp, 21, and Kiya Chaffin, 21, both of Barling.

Chase Acosta, 25, and Taylor Collins, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Richard Glasener IV, 39, and Robyn Chronister, 36, both of Lavaca.

Seth Mounce, 17, and Caitlyn Benham, 19, both of Fort Smith.

Bailee Cook, 21, and Ashlin Tibbits, 21, both of Greenwood.

Clifford Davidson, 40, and Randa Luper, 37, both of Muldrow.

Luis Ibarra, 36, and Karina Dominguez, 34, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Daniel, 53, and Gala Gramlich, 52, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Alan Mullinax, 33, and Venessa Torres, 33, both of Barling.

Matthew Willis, 32, and Heather Stokes, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Robert McAdams, 65, of Fort Smith and Lori Schmitt, 59, of Huntington.

Justin Nance, 36, and Cassie Nance, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Brian Meadors, 40, and Laela Winchester, 37, both of Van Buren.

Andrea Lopez, 28, and Cassi Colvett, 28, both of Fort Smith.

William Gothard, 45, and Lacey Bailey, 33, both of Mountainburg.

Russell Heiner Jr., 66, of Roland and Loyce Wilson, 62, of Muldrow.

Tommy Wagley, 59, of Fort Smith and Debra Morris, 66, of Van Buren.

Nicholas Holmes, 27, and Ana Solano, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Derrick Monday, 35, and Chy Davis, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Ebuka Anene, 28, and Dorcas Lomo, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Calum Graham, 22, of Magnolia and Olivia Faught, 20, of Alma.

Roy Baggett, 47, and Tammy Albertson, 50, both of Chester.

Ricky Hamby, 52, and Kimberly Johnson, 40, both of Hackett.

Dreamis Burton, 32, and Donnellie Burton, 33, both of Van Buren.

Trenton Morris, 20, and Chloe Dawn Miller, 20, both of Poteau.

Andrew Jones, 31, and Rebecca Clark, 31, both of Pocola.