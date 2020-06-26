Education News

Arkansas Tech University is a founding partner in a new national initiative to aid adults in completing their college degrees.

The ReUp Network is a collaboration between 13 institutions of higher learning that seeks to connect students with some college credit, but no degree with a new opportunity to graduate.

"An estimated 8 million students who have stopped out of college face barriers to reentry because the school they initially attended may no longer be a fit," said Sarah Horn, chief executive officer of ReUp Education. "The design of the ReUp Network will enable colleges and universities to not only share best practices and insights, but also create a national on-ramp to expand access to flexible, affordable pathways to college completion."

According to data provided by ReUp Education, more than 36 million Americans have attended college but have not finished their intended degree. The ReUp Network will provide those adult learners with access to more than 300 academic programs in high-demand fields such as health care, information technology and business. Two-thirds of the academic programs in the ReUp Network Arkansase available online for students seeking a balance between education, work, family and other responsibilities.

"As the recognized statewide leader for Arkansaskansas in social mobility, Arkansaskansas Tech University is a perfect fit for the ReUp Network," said Dr. Blake Bedsole, vice president for enrollment management at ATU. "We Arkansase excited to be among the leaders in a nationwide effort to make degree attainment possible for working adults seeking to build a brighter, more secure future for themselves and their families."

Other founding partners in the ReUp Network Arkansase Bellevue University in Nebraska, Brandman University in California, California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University in Pennsylvania, Ducere Global Business School, Eastern Michigan University, Excelsior College in New York, Old Dominion University in Virginia, Salem University in West Virginia, the University of Idaho, the University of Tennessee at Martin and Texas A&M University at Central Texas.

Visit ReUp Education’s website to learn more about degree completion options available through the ReUp Network. Learn more about Arkansaskansas Tech University at their website.

The Degen Foundation announces 2020-21 Academic Year Scholarship Recipients:

With the onset of the coronavirus affecting how students were able to finish out their spring semesters, the board of directors of the Degen Foundation take great pride in announcing the following scholarship recipients as approved to continue their goals to become professionals in the medical field of their choice. We Arkansase pleased to announce the winners of the fall 2020 and spring 2021 academic year scholarships, where a total of 38 awards were presented totaling $86,500.

• Emmaline Ahlert of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Abigail Clemons of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas, where she is working towards her MS in Communication Disorders.

• Madison Geels of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to the University of Central Arkansas, where she is working towards her BSN.

• Priya Gopal of Van Buren received a $2,000 award to the University of Central Arkansas, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Taylor Harmon of Van Buren received a $3,000 award to the University of Central Arkansas, where she is working towards her Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree.

• Elizabeth Hinshaw of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to the University of Tulsa, where she is working towards her BS degree in Speech Pathology.

• Rachael Keomany of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Paige Koenigseder of Fort Smith received a $3,000 award and has been accepted to the University of Tennessee Health Science Program, where she will work on her master’s in Occupational Therapy.

• Gabrielle Kremers of Fort Smith received a $3,000 award to University of Central Arkansas, where she will work towards her Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree.

• Hannah Maestri of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she is working on her BS degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

• Cole McCrary of Muldrow received a $3,000 award to the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy, where he will be working on his PharmD degree.

• Kelli Morgan of Wister received a $1,000 award to Northeastern State University where she will graduate in December 2020 with her BS degree in Nutritional Sciences, with plans to become a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

• Kristel Newlin of Spiro received a $1,500 award to the online Maryville University Post Master of Science in the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner program.

• Giau Pham of Fort Smith received a $3,000 award to UAMS at Fayetteville, where she is working on her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

• Claire Pinter of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to University of Central Arkansas, where she is working towards her BS in Communication Disorders degree.

• Sarah Schmitz of Charleston received a $2,000 award to the University of Central Arkansas, where she is working towards her BS degree in Psychology.

• Payton Scrivner of Alma received a $2,000 award to the University of Tulsa, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Emma Shields of Fort Smith received a $3,000 award to the University of Central Arkansas, where she is working towards her Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree.

• Jordan Shields of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Bailey Smith of Van Buren received a $3,000 award to the University of Central Arkansas, where she is working on her Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree.

• Mary Colleen Weidman of Fort Smith received a $3,000 award to the University of Central Arkansas, where she is working towards her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

• Brittany Womack of Charleston received a $3,000 award to the University of Central Arkansas, where she is working towards her Doctor in Occupational Therapy degree.

New Applicants approved to join the Degen Scholarship Program:

• Anna Grace Chapen of Alma received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Journee Colquitt of Sallisaw received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Bethany Haney of Charleston received a $3,000 award to Southwest Baptist University, where she is working towards her Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree.

• Ryan Hewett of Van Buren received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas, where he is working towards his BSN degree.

• Crissa Johnson of Greenwood received a $2,000 award to University of Central Arkansas, where she is working towards her MS in Communications Disorders degree.

• Cassandra Richard of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to the University of Central Arkansas, where she is working on her BS in Communications Disorders degree.

• Ashley Seiter of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas, where she is working towards her BSE in Communications Disorders degree.

• Harleigh Sharp of Muldrow received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Sophie Stites of Fort Smith received a $2,000 award to Texas Christian University, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Harla Troub of Van Buren received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working towards her BSN degree.

• Bailey Whittington of Fort Smith received a $3,000 award to the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences, where she is working on her Physician’s Assistant degree.

• Madison Branham of Greenwood received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working on her BSN degree.

• Jordan Myers of Fort Smith received a $3,000. award to Notre Dame, where she is working on her MS degree in Global Health.

• Mikaela Pschier of Greenwood received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working on her BS degree in Sonography.

• Madison Weir of Van Buren received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working on her BS degree in Sonography.

• Tenessa Wroten of Charleston received a $2,000 award to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working on her BS degree in Sonography.