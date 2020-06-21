This week in Fort Smith history: June 21-27

June 21, 1906 — Mabel Barrymore, age 6, dies after eating rotten "bologna sausage." Her father and two older siblings had died from the poison earlier in the week. "This last death wipes out the whole family, except the mother," the Fort Smith Times notes.

June 22, 1923 — The Fort Smith Twins minor league baseball team splits a doubleheader with the Joplin Miner, winning the first game 3-1 and losing the second 3-0.

June 23, 1847 — John F. Wheeler publishes the first Fort Smith newspaper, the Fort Smith Herald.

June 23, 1933 — Bonnie Parker, Clyde Barrow and accomplices fatally shoot Alma town marshal H.D. Humphrey. For a few days before the murder, they had hid out at the Dennis Tourist Court on Midland Boulevard. After it, they fled the area and ultimately were gunned down in Louisiana in 1934.

June 24, 1896 — City dignitaries celebrate the ninth anniversary of St. John’s Hospital and its hospital guild. Speaker W.A. Falconer says the efficiency and value of the hospital "are a factor for good for our city."

June 24, 1900 — The Van Buren baseball team beat the Fort Smith Royals 7-6, at Van Buren.

June 25, 1951 — The Fort Smith Indians baseball team splits a doubleheader with the Hutchinson (Kansas) Elks; the Elks win the first game 8-2, and Fort Smith wins the second 10-9 in 10 innings.

June 25, 1957 — The Fort Smith School Board approves a plan for gradual desegregation, starting with the 1957-58 school year.

June 25, 1971 — Tanna Lee of Fort Smith takes second place, with a 79, at the Junior Girls Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Fayetteville Country Club.