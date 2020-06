Births and Marriages

Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Micah Chaffin and Michael Howard of Fort Smith, a girl, June 9.

Brenda and Ranson Chamness of Greenwood, a girl, June 9.

Shakila Kirksey of Fort Smith, a boy, June 9.

Sarah and Justin Alexander of Van Buren, a boy, June 9.

Jennifer Patterson and Christopher Strain of Stigler, a boy, June 9.

Jessica and Emillio Vazquez of Rudy, a boy, June 9.

Stephany and Sonny Dobbins of Muldrow, a girl, June 9.

Kelly and Justin Otts of Mena, a boy, June 9.

Madison and Grant VanRavensway of Waldron, a boy, June 9.

Ebony Tyson of Fort Smith, a girl, June 9.

Amanda and Michael Brown of Fort Smith, a girl, June 9.

Kelly and Heath Worsham of Stigler, a boy, June 9.

Natalie and Courtney Adams of Barling, a boy, June 9.

Desiree Carter of Fort Smith, a boy, June 9.

Kimberly and Kelby Chambers of Greenwood, a girl, June 10.

Danielle and Taofeek Muhammed of Alma, a girl, June 10.

Rosaleana Jenkins and Jeremy Cross of Alma, a girl, June 10.

Madison and Caleb Krise of Barling, a boy, June 10.

Jennifer and Marcus Treadaway of Heavener, a girl, June 10.

Macaiah Spence and Casey Rodgers of Poteau, a boy, June 10.

Brittney and Shea Walker of Van Buren, a boy, June 10.

Sherlicia and Jesse Phenis of Springdale, a boy, June 10.

Jessica Oliver and Cole Knox of Ozark, a boy, June 10.

Tori and Ryan Dodson of Greenwood, a boy, June 11.

Jessica Schmelzer of Magazine, a boy, June 11.

Savanna and Marcus Wewers of Subiaco, a boy, June 11.

Bree and Wesley Daniel of Greenwood, a girl, June 11.

Kendra and Branden Canada of Scranton, a girl, June 11.

Laura and Taylor Anders of Van Buren, a boy, June 11.

Hannah and Cody Perryman of Alma, a girl, June 11.

Angelita and Norberto Orozco of Waldron, a boy, June 12.

Jennifer and Aaron Crawford of Van Buren, a boy, June 12.

Brittany Foley of Chester, a girl, June 12.

Bobbie Booth and Kenneth Osburn Jr. of Booneville, a boy, June 12.

Skyler Messenger-Antill and Jon Ary of Spiro, a girl, June 12.

Jennifer Buzbee and Ryan Skaggs of Alma, a girl, June 12.

Whitney and Dylon Owens of Wister, a boy, June 12.

Tressa and Cody Stephenson of Alma, a girl, June 12.

Chelsea and Trenton Cowan of Barling, a girl, June 12.

Kaylor and Brandon Lamproe of Van Buren, a boy, June 12.

Ana Ocampo and Ramiro Ocampo Arroyo of Fort Smith, a boy, June 12.

Heather and Braden Handlang of Roland, a boy, June 13.

Kendra Copeland of Sallisaw, a boy, June 13.

Alisa Martindale of Poteau, a boy, June 13.

Brittani and Cayne Leding of Altus, a girl, June 14.

Chelsea and Johnathan Beneux of Fort Smith, a boy, June 14.

Michaela and Chaucey Hollingsworth IV of Fort Smith, a boy, June 15.

Ashley and Truman Yeary of Van Buren, a girl, June 15.

Rheachel Weaver-Hendricks and Joshua Hendricks of Fort Smith, a girl, June 15.

Juliane and Anthony Ciaramitaro of Greenwood, a boy, June 15.

Tessie Luttrell of Paris, a girl, June 15.

Caren and Ulyver Lo-Ot of Fort Smith, a girl, June 15.

Katelyn Walton of Fort Smith, a boy, June 15.

Jordan Kling and Ryhan Qureshi of Roland, a boy, June 15.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Charles Fowler, 31, and Jennifer Southcott, 24, both of Checotah, Okla.

Samuel Bartlett, 32, and Meghann Ray, 32, both of Van Buren.

Aric McKinney, 21, and Hannah Booker, 20, both of Greenwood.

Ethan Struble, 30, and Amber Spencer, 33, both of Hackett.

Anthony Chavoya, 43, and Ashton Patten, 26, both of Mccurtain, Okla.

Jacob Bentley, 23, and Halie Chittenden, 21, both of Hackett.

Austin Halvorson, 24, and Catherine Shore, 25, both of Houston.

Esvin Ruiz, 27, and Ana Gabriela Gomez, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Nicholas Tinsley, 20, and Emily Curtsinger, 20, both of Van Buren.

Alvaro Sandoval, 32, and Rhina Flores-Chavez, 44, both of Fort Smith.

Ryan Fugatt, 19, and Faith Fultz, 18, both of Greenwood.

Andrew Werner, 29, and Jessica Wilson, 33, both of Lavaca.

Bobby Stark, 55, and Baela Lewis, 39, both of Fort Smith.

Christopher Thompson, 37, and Sarah Hild, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Shannon Palmer, 31, and Alicia Henry, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Ronald Dumas Jr., 33, and Kristen Lott, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Hayden Holland, 26, and Dara Smedley, 20, both of Mansfield.

Kristerpher Lairamore, 25, and Brittany Winbery, 32, both of Lavaca.

Brandon Henderson, 28, and Stephanie Ordonez-Guevara, 21, both of Fort Smith.

Joel Marsh, 27, and Briana Shaw, 28, both of Alma.

Thomas Bigham III, 49, and Lori Draper, 51, both of Fort Smith.

Billy Pyle, 57, and Teri Boggs, 58, both of Fort Smith.

Nicholas Vernon, 34, and Tiffany Sizemore, 30, both of Poteau.

Aaron Wilson, 24, of Fort Smith and Carmen Lobb, 21, of Rapid City, Mich.

Kerwin Scruggs, 38, and Rene Reed, 35, both of Fort Smith.

Derrick Speers, 21, and Hailey Sweetland, 19, both of Van Buren.

Floyd Hejl III, 24, and Savanah Callier, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Jackie Presley, 67, and Theda Klein, 51, both of Fort Smith.

Donald Vilayluck, 29, and Cassandra Saysanasongkham, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Larry York Jr., 45, of Sapulpa, Okla., and Heidi Mowry, 51, pf Huntington.

Gerald Bentley Jr., 29, and Elizabeth Griffin, 28, both of Greenwood.

Charles Humphries, 20, of Van Buren and Hannah Kissinger, 19, of Pocola.

Ryan Schluterman, 36, and Cytrina Fielder, 34, both of Fort Smith.

George Fimpel, 47, and Lucinda Pettus, 52, both of Booneville.

Dillian McEntyre, 23, and Tori Lanphear, 21, both of Fort Smith.