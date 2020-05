Births and Marriages: 5.10.20

Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Whitney and Ryan Borst of Greenwood, a boy, April 13.

Rosa Perez Cruz and Manuel Dubon of Fort Smith, twin girls, April 27.

Kaytlyn and James Hogue of Muldrow, twin girls, April 27.

Anna and Jack Johnson of Keota, a boy, April 28.

Sianna Martin of Heavener, a boy, April 28.

Liberty Strozier of Waldron, a girl, April 28.

Regina and Bobby Russell III of Mulberry, a girl, April 28.

Taylor and Jeremy Powell of Booneville, a girl, April 28.

Stephanie and Lamar Roberts of Fort Smith, a boy, April 28.

Stephanie and Stephen Banhart of Van Buren, a girl, April 29.

Sabrina and Adam Duff of Clarksville, a girl, April 29.

Savannah Flores of Poteau, a boy, April 29.

Tonya and Bradley Petty of Alma, a boy, April 29.

Brittney Locklear and Traye Stokes of Mansfield, a girl, April 29.

Jennifer Jerrell of Fort Smith, a girl, April 30.

Daisy Ormsby-Shepard and Fred Ellis of Fort Smith, a boy, April 30.

Aleshia and Steven Gilbreath of Lavaca, a boy, April 30.

Jenna and Clayton Ogilvie of Alma, a boy, April 30.

Tiffany and Kyle Mayfield of Muldrow, a boy, April 30.

Megan Alday of Fort Smith, a girl, April 30.

Michaela and Zachary Jones of Van Buren, a boy, April 30.

Pachence and Bruce Primm of Muldrow, a boy, May 1.

Melissa and Seth Ree of Fort Smith, a boy, May 1.

Irene Moua and Erick Deleon of Fort Smith, a girl, May 1.

Jennifer and Dustin Phillips of Poteau, a girl, May 1.

Lindsay Wilkerson of Fort Smith, a boy, May 1.

Asha Darneal and Dominic Hardwick of Roland, a girl, May 1.

Devon Jones and Alex Forst of Subiaco, a boy, May 2.

Jazmeen and James Hamilton of Van Buren, a girl, May 4.

Mikala and Jason Hancock of Fort Smith, a boy, May 4.

Ashley Donathan and Micah Dunham of Poteau, a boy, May 4.

Brooke and Jaffet Mooney of Fort Smith, a girl, May 4.

Marisol Guerra of Waldron, a boy, May 4.

Kimberly and Michael Powers of Lavaca, a boy, May 4.

Kaitlyn Beachel of Fort Smith, a boy, May 4.

Whitney Baker of Gans, a boy, May 4.

Brea and Joshua Millsap of Mulberry, a girl, May 4.

Autumn Harlow and Donald King of Muldrow, a boy, May 4.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Boyd Shinn Jr., 25, and Christina Massengale, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Bryan McClain, 30, and Bethany Ritter, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Steven Micael Denton, 29, and Emily Beckham, 29, both of Van Buren.

Ralph Leding, 68, and Kathy Morley, 58, both of Fort Smith.

Shawn Dykes, 42, and Casey Beam, 29, both of Booneville.

Joseph Robison, 40, and Erica Harvey, 43, both of Mulberry.

Edward Merida, 25, and Ruby Meuanghane, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Rick Owens, 55, and Tiffany Titsworth, 51, both of Fort Smith.

Evan Eiland, 35, and Natalie Sly, 33, both of Van Buren.

Bobby Honeycutt, 35, of Stigler and Kara Wright, 32, of Keota.

Derrick Shelton, 25, of Fort Smith and Candle Coleman, 29, of Greenwood.

Santos Alvarado, 39, of Silver Springs, Md., and Afton Tucker, 30, of Van Buren.

James Kirkland, 58, and Sherri Kirkland, 54, both of Spiro.

Joshua Hastings, 23, of West Fork and Nnenna Aleke, 22, of Fort Smith.

Logan Martin, 30, and Erica Dundee, 26, both of Greenwood.

Casey Parmenter, 32, and Lauren Howard, 31, both of Lavaca.

Louis Vardaman II, 39, and Sherry Wyninger, 38, both of Dyer.

Joshua Christensen, 29, and Emily Qualls, 31, both of Greenwood.

Jacky Mosby, 49, and Pearl Adams, 46, both of Van Buren.

Lewis Alexander, 36, and Sara Jent, 35, both of Fort Smith.

Chance Holt, 29, and Blayne Heath, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Burnett, 61, and Sabrina Burnett, 58, both of Van Buren.