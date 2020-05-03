CAE — A creative journey can change your thought process

Many people enjoy art but don’t consider themselves artistic. They feel that there is no point in creating art since they won’t be satisfied with the results. Research shows that the real benefits from creating art is not so much in the end result, but in the actual process of creating. It’s the creative journey that is important.

While you are at home, there are many activities like painting, sculpting, drawing and photography, to name a few, that can start you on your own artistic journey. These activities are not only relaxing and rewarding hobbies but are shown to lower your stress level and leave you feeling mentally clear and calm. They provide a distraction by giving your brain a break from your usual thoughts.

According to the research of Dr. Fred Luskin of Stanford University, a human being has approximately 60,000 thoughts per day and 90% of them are exactly the same — day in and day out! That alone is a great reason to try something creative.

The Center for Art and Education (CAE) in Van Buren has been working remotely with our local artists to create unique virtual art experiences and projects to do at home. You can view our May exhibition online, featuring exquisitely handcrafted jewelry by local artists Mirielle Belinga, Ashley Bryan and Mary Lou Christie. These fine pieces will be available for purchase by calling us at (479) 474-7767 and will be mailed to you directly. If purchasing as a gift, we will gladly ship it for you anywhere.

You can brush up on your painting and drawing techniques or learn a technique with our online art experiences. The Create 12 Challenge includes 12 art projects narrated by local artists providing step-by-step instructions that anyone can do. You can submit your completed projects for entry into a prize drawing through May 22.

The I Spy Scavenger Hunt will challenge you to answer 10 questions, with the answers hidden in the River Valley student art exhibition now on virtual tour. You can submit your answers to the questions for a prize drawing through May 26.

Finally, don’t miss artist and jeweler Ashley Bryan in an immersive video demonstration as she repurposes antique found objects and makes handmade wire-wrapped brooches, and delicately soldered necklaces. You can learn Bryan's techniques for turning discarded finds into exquisite unique hand-crafted jewelry that you'll want to treasure and gift.

All of these art experience and more can be found on CAE’s website at art-ed.org. We hope you discover a new or hidden talent and begin your own artistic journey. We’d love to hear from you! Tell us about your online experience with us and how it helped your personal artistic journey. Contact us at info@art-ed.org.

This column is produced by the River Valley Arts Coalition, whose mission is to inform citizens and visitors of the available fine art exhibition and education opportunities in Fort Smith and surrounding region. We also want to tell the stories of the people who make the local art scene such a vibrant and important part of our community. To send comments or for more information on the River Valley Arts Coalition contact lmeluso@fsram.org.