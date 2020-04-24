Religion Notes: 4.24.20

Evangel Temple will be live streaming Sunday's service at 10:30 a.m. on their Facebook and YouTube pages. Pastor Don's message will be "Masks." People wear many invisible masks to hide their true selves. Everyone in the community is invited to send a photo of themselves wearing their COVID-19 masks over private message on Facebook. Photos will be displayed during Pastor Don's message.

ET's weekly TV program is at 7 a.m. Sundays on Fox 24. Online Bible studies and devotionals are available throughout the week on Facebook. To see the schedule of ET's online ministries, please visit www.ExcitingET.com and click on the Events link. Anyone in need of prayer is asked to call the church office at (479) 782-9121.

