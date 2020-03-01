The Arkansas Brewers Guild is pleased to announce Arkansas’ first official Arkansas Craft Beer Week, running March 1-7.

The week features events showcasing not only beer brewed in the state of Arkansas, but invites participants to explore venues where craft beer marries inviting spaces, friendly conversation, and often craft cuisine all over the state of Arkansas.

Throughout the week beer lovers in the state can experience a variety of events while exploring the state. Arkansas Craft Beer Week events will be posted on The Guild’s social media outlets, on our website at www.arkansasbrewersguild.org ,and on the webpages and social media pages of participating breweries around the state.

Arkansas Craft Beer Week begins a tradition of celebrating the state’s thriving craft beer culture through a seven-day celebration that attracts beer tourism, draws awareness to our state, and serves as a showcase for Arkansas’ breweries, bottle shops, restaurants, and craft-centric businesses.

“We invite all to become an integral part of this week-long, statewide celebration. If you would like to host an Arkansas Craft Beer Week event at your business, let us know by contacting us at arkansasbrewersguild@gmail.com,” officials stated in a news release last week.

Arkansas made beer is estimated by the Brewers Association to have had an $838 million dollar impact on the state in 2019. The state’s more than 40 breweries produced 45,720 barrels, an increase of over 200 jpercent in the last five years.

As a major employer and key members of their communities, Arkansas craft breweries have had immeasurable charitable impacts on their communities through giving and partnering with local non-profits doing the hard work of making Arkansas a better place to live.

In January of this year, Governor Asa Hutchinson officially proclaimed March 1-7 as Arkansas Craft Beer Week to celebrate the industry’s achievement.

Arkansas is still experiencing a craft beer revolution, as more and more taprooms and breweries open up each year often revitalizing their towns and regions as they become gathering spaces for their communities