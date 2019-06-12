LITTLE ROCK — Summertime is fun time in Arkansas, and our state is open for business and waiting to welcome you to The Natural State.

From our majestic mountains to our sparkling blue recreational waters, Arkansas is ready to help families make new vacation memories.

“The flooding in our state has been challenging for those impacted,” said Jim Shamburger, chairman of the State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission. “However, it is isolated and confined to areas along the Arkansas River. The rest of the state is in great shape and our interstate system, including Interstates 30 and 40, are clear for travel.”

Only Pinnacle Mountain State Park in central Arkansas is currently closed.

Arkansas public and private lodging accommodations, federal recreation areas, and outdoor sporting venues are open and ready for your business.

“No matter the activity — water sports, fishing, biking or road trips — our tourism industry is ready to make this a summer to remember with the outstanding hospitality for which Arkansas is known,” Shamburger said.

Tourism is the second largest industry in Arkansas with an annual economic impact of approximately $7.5 billion and employing more than 116,000 Arkansans. For more information, go to Arkansas.com and ArkansasStateParks.com.