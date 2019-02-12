Eldon and Lequedia Tackett, of Quitman, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary recently. The Tackett’s were married January 8, 1949, by the Rev. Jack Harqett at Quitman.

The love story that began over 70 years ago oddy enough began by being introduced at a funeral. Lequedia and a friend needed a ride back to Greenbrier. Eldon took them home. Lequedia asked, “When are you coming back?” He replied, “I guess Saturday night.” He did return that Saturday night and the rest is history.

The couple have three children. Mary Johnston (Jack) of Quitman, Loretta Cargile (Travis) of Quitman and Sheila Smith (Curtis) of Conway. They have five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.