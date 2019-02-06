RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (January 28, 2019)—Arkansas Tech University has achieved the distinction of Military Friendly School for 2019-20 following compilation of data by ratings organization Viqtory Media.

Assessment by Viqtory Media includes analysis of public data sources and proprietary data obtained through an annual Military Friendly Schools survey that is offered to more than 8,800 institutions across the United States.

The final determination of Military Friendly status is made by combining the survey scores with an assessment of the institution’s performance in student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students, and specifically, for student veterans.

There are 766 Military Friendly schools on the 2019-20 list published by Viqtory Media. A complete list is available at www.militaryfriendly.com.

To learn more about educational opportunities at Arkansas Tech for active and retired military personnel, call the Office of Veteran Services at (479) 968-0445 or visit www.atu.edu/veterans.

