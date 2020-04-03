TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, Union forces captured Richmond, Va., the capital of the Confederacy.

In 1882, American outlaw Jesse James was killed by Robert Ford, a member of James' own gang who hoped to earn a state reward.

In 1948, President Harry Truman signed into law the Marshall Plan aid bill, which was designed to help rebuild war-torn Europe.

In 1996, "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski was arrested at his cabin near Lincoln, Montana.

In 2010, Apple Inc. released the first iPad tablet computer.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Washington Irving (1783-1859), writer; Doris Day (1922-2019), singer/actress; Marlon Brando (1924-2004), actor; Gus Grissom (1926-1967), astronaut; Jane Goodall (1934- ), primatologist; Wayne Newton (1942- ), singer; Alec Baldwin (1958- ), actor; David Hyde Pierce (1959- ), actor; Eddie Murphy (1961- ), actor/comedian; Ben Mendelsohn (1969- ), actor; Adam Scott (1973- ), actor; Cobie Smulders (1982- ), actress; Amanda Bynes (1986- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: After Marlon Brando returned his script for "On the Waterfront" twice, Frank Sinatra was cast in the lead role. Brando was ultimately convinced to star and went on to win an Oscar for his iconic performance.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1988, Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins won the NHL's Art Ross trophy as the league's top scorer, ending Wayne Gretzky's streak of consecutive scoring titles at seven.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Whenever a man's friends begin to compliment him about looking young, he may be sure that they think he is growing old." — Washington Irving, "Bracebridge Hall"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 214,488 — offshore entities (used as tax havens) revealed in the "Panama Papers," a massive leak of financial and legal documents first published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on this day in 2016.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 1) and full moon (April 7).