My wife and I always knew we eventually would begin streaming movies and TV shows, but we had no idea that a horrible thing like coronavirus would be the instigator.

Now in no way am I making light of COVID-19 and the quarantines it has forced upon our society. It's extremely serious stuff, my friends. I worry the most, pretty much hourly, for the health and well-being of my mother, my wife's parents, our aunts and uncles and everyone else who is in the 60-plus age range.

Everyone who knows my wife, Dixie, knows that she is the calming voice of reason in our marriage, and her unfaltering, infectious optimism has been a lifeboat in more ways than one. To take a break from worrying about these uncertain times can be a rarity for a person, which makes this new plunge into streaming entertainment highly exciting.

Seconds before we pushed the "subscribe" button for Disney +, my wife and I glanced at each other in silence and took a deep breath. Here ... goes .... everything! And it was phenomenal. Right off the bat, much-needed thrills were delivered via the Star Wars series, "The Mandalorian," with episode four being an outstanding example of cinematic magic. Directed by chameleon actress Bryce Dallas Howard ("Rocketman") — someone sign up Ron Howard's daughter to direct a DC Comics movie today, please — the episode unfolded with several scenes that matched some of the greatest moments found in the "Star Wars" movies.

Less impressive but still a break from COVID-19's worry-causing grind was "Johnny English Reborn," which is a slightly campy take on James Bond-like life that we found on Netflex. Yes, I'm sure that "The Irishman," "Breaking Bad" and the dozens of music-based documentaries we have on our to-play list will pack a more powerful, deeper punch, but Rowan Atkinson's slow-burn fighting techniques and his other secret-agent ways in "Johnny English Reborn" are guilty pleasures made of the highest quality of cheese.

Our rescue cat, YoYo, has yet to show his excitement for streaming movies. Instead, the 13-pound, gray-and-white wonder has been elated that my wife and I have worked from home for several days now. YoYo is pumped and ready to play during the five hours and 10 minutes he is awake each day. Just don't disturb his nap-time nirvana, which often takes place in our baseball stadium seat, the couch and other places originally designed to give comfort to humans, not animals.

Yes, staying at home lately has had its pluses, besides the obvious fact of (hopefully) slowing down the spread of COVID-19. It's given me more family time, and it's given me a chance to realize, now more than ever, the importance of relationships — the new ones, the ones going on 20 years and the ones first cemented in elementary school. Guitars, toys and concert-tour T-shirts are fun and all, but COVID-19 really has shifted my focus. I'm betting it's made a lot of others look at life at a different angle in a slightly different light.

Now go wash your hands, my friends. Pray and/or send happy thoughts of healing, comfort and good health for yourselves, your loved ones and everyone else. We can get through this coronavirus craziness. And we will.

