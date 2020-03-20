In compliance with recent CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19, the Fort Smith Little Theatre Board of Directors has voted to cancel the upcoming production “A Southern Exposure” which was scheduled to open April 16.

When one production at the theatre ends, rehearsal for the next one begins, so rescheduling this production for later this year is not an option, a news release states.

"We appreciate all the work that has already gone into preparing for this production and look forward to offering this show, with the same director, cast, and crew, in season 2021," the release adds. "Please know that we did not make this decision lightly. While we recognize the financial impact this will have on our nonprofit organization, the health and safety of our volunteers and patrons must be our No. 1 priority."

The release goes on to explain that the board cannot know with certainty what other changes this developing health crisis will impose in the weeks and months ahead. However, provided there are no further complications or restrictions, they are hopeful that performances during the remainder of season 2020 will proceed as planned.

Flex pass and gala opening night patrons

Little Theater patrons who purchased a Flex Pass or a Gala Opening Night Subscription expected the opportunity to attend six productions during the year.

The board states its members cannot be certain if CDC recommendations will require the cancellation of additional productions, so they ask for the public's patience. Once the crisis is under control, the board will finalize reimbursement plans and policies. In the meantime, they ask pass patrons to consider foregoing reimbursement and donating back to the theatre the ticket value of any performances canceled as a result of the crisis. Pass patrons are the "financial core" of the nonprofit community theatre, the release states. Those who have any concerns may email fslt.communications@gmail.com or leave a message at 479-783-2966 (x. 4).

Going forward

Auditions for “Deathtrap,” which is to be performed June 4-13, are still tentatively scheduled for April 27. The date and format are subject to change. An update will be posted on social media and the theatre's website closer to the date of auditions.

"We will remain attentive to ongoing developments regarding COVID-19 and will make you aware of further decisions as necessary,"writes Steve Dwiggins, president of the FSLT Board of Directors. "In the meantime, please take every precaution to stay healthy, and thank you for your patience, cooperation, and trust as we work through the realities of this difficult time."