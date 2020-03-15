Dakota has been temperament tested and gets along well with other dogs of any size, breed or shape. Dakota is house trained, well-behaved and obedient. Dakota is extremely intelligent and deserves a special family. If you need a good dog like Dakota please come meet Dakota.

Many animals find themselves homeless through no fault of their own and will make great pets. Ahimsa Rescue Foundation’s mission is to place needy animals in responsible homes, provide humane education and encourage and facilitate spaying and neutering because there are not enough homes.

Prevention is the ultimate compassion. Spaying and neutering is the first step to helping animals. When unwanted litters are born, there is no winner. Pet overpopulation is global; however the solution lies within every community.

To learn more about animals available for adoption, visit www.ahimsarescuefoundation.org or email SavingPaws@aol.com. Adoption fees range from $150-$250.

When you "Opt to Adopt" your adoption package includes:

• Pet that has been temperament tested.

• Neuter/spay service.

• General wellness exam.

• Vaccinations: rabies, DHPP, bordetella.

• Blood testing for heartworms, ehrlichiosis, lyme and A Phagocytophilum disease.

• De-worming.

• An ID collar and leash.

• Microchip and lifetime registration with AVID microchip company.