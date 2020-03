Award-winning comedian Etta May will perform at 8 p.m. March 28 at the Alma Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma. The family friendly event features humor and more from the Bald Knob native and winner of the American Comedy Awards' Comic of the Year title. Tickets for the event are $25 and $30 and can be purchased by calling (479) 632-2129, at the Alma PAC Box Office and at AlmaPac.org.

Visit EttaMay.com and the Etta May Facebook page for information.