This time of year is full of excitement for the avid beer fan, with new releases and classic seasonals hitting the shelves. Whether it is hoppy, malty or a nice balance of both, there is already plenty to choose from this year.

What follows are some beers you have likely heard me wax on about, along with a couple of new ones coming in the first quarter, most of which are hop-forward beers with IBUs, and a pleasing visual aesthetic, i.e. translucent. (If I missed something you're excited about, feel free to email me or join the conversation at "Utica Beer Geeks" on Facebook.)

Of course, February would not be what it is without the legendary Nugget Nectar from Troegs Brewing Company. According to BeerAdvocate.com, it is still the world's number one imperial amber. Brewed with whole-flower Nugget hops, this beer is all citrus, resin and pine with a firm malt backbone to hold it all together. When super fresh, it is exceptional no matter the serving vessel, but draft seems to be the preference for most. And, if you get the opportunity for some Nugget Nectar on a nitro line, be sure to take the plunge because the creamier, nitro-infused version is quite a special variation on the classic.

When you're done with the imperial amber, get ready for Bell's Hopslam Ale, an even bigger beer at 10% alcohol. This imperial IPA incorporates six different hop varieties during the brew followed by massive additions of Simcoe during dry-hopping; combine that with a solid malt bill, and a touch of honey, for a beer that imparts grapefruit, stone fruit and floral notes.

Like Nugget Nectar, Hopslam is an experience unto itself, and, at over a decade in, still generates plenty of frothing at the mouth from hop-heads. (Further down the hoppy road of epic IPAs we will also see Lagunitas Waldo's Special Ale again in April.)

As for new releases of note, Founders will be releasing a year-round IPA called Unraveled. Interestingly, this one will be dry-hopped with lupulin powder, for a juicy but clear IPA - a relief to those tired of breweries mucking about with their favorite style. Also from Michigan, comes a twist on America's IPA staple - Two Hearted Ale. Bell's Light Hearted Ale is Kalamazoo's take on the low-calorie IPA with just 110 calories in a highly sessionable 3.7% ABV brew.

There is a little something to tantalize every hophead's palate this season. But, fret not malt-hounds, there are still plenty of hefty stouts, Belgians, bocks and scotch ales to be found nearby - start with Ithaca's Imperial Collusion if you can find it.

This week's recommendation: Bell's Light Hearted Ale, a Session IPA with notes of citrus and pine. 3.7 percent ABV. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Colin Hubbell is co-owner of the Green Onion Pub and the Hop and Goblet in South Utica, New York.