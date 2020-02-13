Today's Bank is sponsoring a Roaring '20s Fundraiser at Mulberry Fairgrounds 6-9 p.m. Saturday to benefit ArtUp Mulberry.
Events include:
• Inaugural Chili Contest — minimum of 4 quarts, must furnish crackers/chips, $10 entry fee.
• Costume Contest — free to enter.
• Silent Auction — one of the special items will be a birthday paint party for 10 participants at ArtUp.
• Bean Bag Toss — teams of 4; tickets required.
• Bingo — prizes; tickets required.
• Potters Wheel Spin-Off — tickets required.
• Dance Contest — free to enter.
• Artwork for show and sale.
Ticket price is $25, which includes 5 tickets to play games. Additional tickets may be purchased. Credit cards accepted.
All displays must be set up by 5 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Table and chairs provided.
For more information email ArtUpMulberry@gmail.com or call (479) 276-6183. ArtUp Mulberry is a 501(c)(3) organization.