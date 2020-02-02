Feb. 2, 1884 — Officers are elected for the county Fair Association: I.C. Parker, president; R.T. Kerr, vice president; W.M. Fishback, general superintendent; J.H.T. Main and T.F. Moore, assistant superintendents; S.A. Williams, treasurer; and H. Stone, treasurer.

Feb. 3, 1905 — The Fort Smith Wagon Company files notice of an increase in its capital stock, from $200,000 to $300,000. Officers and directors are C.E. Speer, president, and W.J. Echols, G.T. Sparks, C.N. Geren, G.W. Cleveland, J.F. Reed and W.H. Johnson, directors.

Feb. 4, 1869 — Edward J. Brooks, a veteran of the Mexican War, begins his first term as mayor.

Feb. 4, 1884 — The City Council extends city fire limits from the river to North 12th Street, and increases the salaries of city policemen to $40 per month.

Feb. 5, 1912 — After 70 years, the Scott ferry at Van Buren is abandoned and all wheel traffic between Crawford and Sebastian counties diverted to the new Free bridge.

Feb. 6, 1888 — City leaders enact ordinance No. 140, which officially establishes and organizes the Fort Smith Police Department.

Feb. 6, 2003 — A dedication ceremony is held for an 810-foot trolley extension and streetscape project at the west end of Garrison Avenue. The project extends the trolley line into Ross Pendergraft Park.

Feb. 8, 1911 — William O. Darby is born in Fort Smith. He went on to found the modern Army Rangers, become the youngest commissioned general in the Army and to win many military awards and decorations.

Feb. 8, 1999 — Westark College officials break ground for the $10.8 million Baldor Technology Center, on Kinkead Avenue across from the campus tower. A $2 million Baldor gift is announced at the ceremony.