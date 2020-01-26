Sunday

John G. Lake Ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.



Monday

Beginning Guitar Lessons: Learn the basics of playing the guitar. Guitars are available for use and a volunteer will be teaching the basics. Kids ages 10+ and adults. 3:30 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Belle Point Quilters Guild: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Call Brenda Browning at (479) 783-8098.

Boston Mountain Writers League: Group focus is gentle fiction, local history, memoirs and religious stories. Everyone welcome. 10 a.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Color Me Happy: Enjoy a relaxing, fun time coloring complex pictures. All supplies furnished. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Alma Public Library. Adults and seniors.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. at American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs.

Embroiderers Guild of Fort Smith: Members meet at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Brenda at (479) 806-6105.

Fire Dragon Craft: Celebrate Chinese New Year by making a fiery dragon craft. Keep what you make. Toddlers and children. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

Step In Time Dance Class: Beginner Polka lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner country two-step lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072.

Yoga: Create strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body. Adults and seniors. 10 a.m. at Cedarville Public Library.





Tuesday

Baby and Me: Songs, fingerplays, bubbles, parachute play, a story and play time. Birth to age 3 and their caregivers. 10:30 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road, Fort Smith. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. at Cedarville Community Center.

Civil Air Patrol Cadets: Meets at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Airport, Building 1A, 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith.

Civil Air Patrol Senior Meeting: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Airport, Building 1A, 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith.

Clearinghouse Guild: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. at Hardscrabble Country Club, 5211 Cliff Drive, Fort Smith. Lunch is $14. Call (479) 462-4288.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon at Western Sizzlin', 5200 Towson Ave., Fort Smith. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Free Basic Computer Skills Class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., Suite 101, Fort Smith. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. at West Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-1240.

Mulberry Public Library Teen Group: Geared for 9th graders and up. 4 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

River Valley Toastmasters: Meets at 6:30 p.m. in the McAuley Room at Mercy Fort Smith, 7301 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Max Klein at (901) 488-7461.

River Valley Veterans National Cemetery Association: Members meet at 6 p.m. at HealthSouth, 1401 S. J St., Fort Smith. Call Robert Cravens at (479) 769-0502.

STEM Activities: Science, technology, engineering, art and math activities for 1st through 5th graders. Call to register to ensure adequate supplies. 3:45 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Teen Advisory Board: A new group for tweens and teens creating new, fun teen programs. Grades 7-12. Sign up to join and sign in to get your volunteer hour. Share your ideas while getting to know your fellow board members. Refreshments provided. 4-5 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Van Buren Public Library Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.



Wednesday

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. at Western Sizzlin', 2210 N. Broadway St., Poteau.

Christian Business Men Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. Contact daveo16@cox.net or (479) 926-1951.

Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.): Meets at 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library Community Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call 479-783-0229.

Dungeons and Dragons: First-timers and experienced players of all ages are welcome to play. 3:30-5:15 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith.

Free Meal and Food Pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. at First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive, Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. at Church of Christ, 45 Railroad St., Alma. Call Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Millie's Line Dance Classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run 7-9 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Rhythm and Rhymes: Interactive, fun and educational program for infants, toddlers and preschool age children. Books, songs, rhymes and finger plays. 10:30 a.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Van Buren Public Library Story Time: Hear new stories, sing songs, get creative, make friends and check out some books. 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library.





Thursday

After-School for All Ages: Program for families to check out books, make friends and participate in activities. Children, tweens and teens. 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Build Your Own Snowman: Make edible snowmen using marshmallows, pretzels and candy. Eat what you make. Refreshments provided. Everyone is welcome. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Crafterworks: Different craft project every month. All supplies provided. Call (479) 474-6045 to reserve a spot. Adults and seniors. 5:30-7 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.



Disabled American Veterans — Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at Disable American Veterans, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Drop in and Draw: Meets 1-3 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. at Cedarville Community Center.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Mountainburg Writers Group: Meets at 10 a.m. at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 Northwest, Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-8173.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Story Time at Mulberry Public Library: Books, songs, crafts and more. Refreshments provided. For preschoolers. 10 a.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Swinging Cavaliers Square Dance Club: Runs 7-9 p.m. at Hug Chevrolet Showroom, Hwy. 22 and Greenwood Road in Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019 or Ron at (479) 629-4736.

Yoga at Mountainburg Public Library: After-school yoga. Teachers, parents and kids welcome. Feel free to bring a yoga mat or towel. 4 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.



Friday

Coding Club: Build skills, vocabulary and confidence with coding. Ages 7-12. Space is limited, please call to register. 4:15 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon in The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit www.FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Toddler Story Time: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.



Saturday

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Member-hosted breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. at Arkansas Retired Military Association, 144 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Fellowship Singing: Meets at 5 p.m. for a covered dish meal followed by singing at 6 p.m. at God’s Harvest Pentecostal Tabernacle, 325 Ray Lane, Alma.

Mountainburg Public Library Story Time: Read books, sing songs and do a craft or activity together. Toddlers, children and tweens. 1 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

